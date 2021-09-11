Saturday, Sep 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports IPL 2021: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes Pull Out Of UAE Leg

IPL 2021: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes Pull Out Of UAE Leg

IPL 2021: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes Pull Out Of UAE Leg
Jonny Bairstow won't be seen in Sunrisers Hyderabad colours in the IPL 2021. | File photo

The English trio is in plans for the Ashes series in December later this year in Australia

Trending

IPL 2021: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes Pull Out Of UAE Leg
outlookindia.com
2021-09-11T17:54:47+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

11 September 2021, Last Updated at 5:54 pm

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Jonny Bairstow, Punjab Kings batsman Dawid Malan and Delhi Capitals all-rounder Chris Woakes have pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) due to personal reasons. (More Cricket News)

The England and India players were supposed to fly into UAE from Manchester together in a bubble to bubble transfer but COVID-19 cases in the visitors' camp forced IPL teams to make their own arrangements.

The fifth Test between India and England was also postponed indefinitely after a junior physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for the virus ahead of the game. Other members of India's support staff, including head Ravi Shastri, were already in quarantine after they tested positive for the virus during the fourth Test at the Oval.

All players arriving in Dubai now have to do six-day quarantine and that could be the reason behind Bairstow and Malan pulling out. A BCCI official told this agency that Bairstow and Malan the players won’t be part of the IPL resuming September 19. The Guardian reported on Woakes’ unavailability.

“They won't be boarding the flight to UAE. One of the reasons for their pull out is the six-day quarantine which they didn't need to do earlier,” said the official. While Bairstow is a regular in the Sunrisers line-up, top-ranked T20 batsman Malan made his IPL debut with Kings earlier this year. Aiden Markram has been named his replacement.

“Malan will be taking some time off to be with his family ahead of the #T20WorldCup and Ashes,” tweeted Punjab Kings. Bairstow had made 248 runs at strike rate of 141 plus in seven games earlier this season. Bairstow, Woakes and Malan were part of England's Test squad in Manchester.

Bubble life has taken a toll on players and with the T20 World Cup to follow in UAE, not playing the IPL would allow more family time to Bairstow, Woakes and Malan.

All three are also part of England's Ashes plans but the tour Down Under is also currently in doubt with Australia imposing some of the harshest restrictions in the world on incoming travellers in the COVID times.

Tags

PTI Jonny Bairstow Dawid Malan Chris Woakes UAE England Cricket BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) Indian Premier League 2021 England and Wales Cricket Board COVID 19 Ashes SunRisers Hyderabad Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Ramiz Raja To Take Over As Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman On Monday

Ramiz Raja To Take Over As Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman On Monday

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma Flies Into UAE With Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav

Neeraj Chopra Fulfills Another Dream After Tokyo Olympics Gold - Here's How!

IPL Is Priority, Why Indian Cricket Team Did Not Play At Old Trafford, Dinesh Karthik Explains

Randhir Singh Appointed As Olympic Council of Asia Acting President

‘My friends, with each passing day I feel a little better’ – Pele Writes From Hospital Bed

ISL 2021-22 Likely To Introduce 9:30 PM Weekend Double Headers Matches

Aiden Markram, Bowlers Power South Africa Beat Sri Lanka In T20 Series Opener

Photo Gallery

Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR; Waterlogging, Traffic Jam Hit City

Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR; Waterlogging, Traffic Jam Hit City

Venice Film Festival 2021

Venice Film Festival 2021

Mexico Landslide: At Least 1 Dead, 10 Missing In Landslide Near Mexico City

Mexico Landslide: At Least 1 Dead, 10 Missing In Landslide Near Mexico City

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

Advertisement

More from Sports

'Remember England Gesture After 26/11 Mumbai Attacks,' - Sunil Gavaskar Lauds India's Plan To Reschedule Manchester Test

'Remember England Gesture After 26/11 Mumbai Attacks,' - Sunil Gavaskar Lauds India's Plan To Reschedule Manchester Test

FIFA Lifts Five-day Ban On Premier League’s South American Players

FIFA Lifts Five-day Ban On Premier League’s South American Players

US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic Beats Alexander Zverev To Reach 31st Grand Slam Final

US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic Beats Alexander Zverev To Reach 31st Grand Slam Final

Former Bayern Munich Star Jerome Boateng Guilty Of Domestic Violence; Fined 1.8m Euros

Former Bayern Munich Star Jerome Boateng Guilty Of Domestic Violence; Fined 1.8m Euros

Read More from Outlook

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Resigns Ahead Of Assembly Elections 2022

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Resigns Ahead Of Assembly Elections 2022

The reasons behind Rupani's resignation are not clear yet. The BJP can now look to either appoint a new chief minister to succeed Rupani (a new cabinet will also need to be brought in), hold an assembly election ahead of schedule or let the state come under President's rule.

India, Australia Hold Inaugural ‘Two-Plus-Two Dialogue’

India, Australia Hold Inaugural ‘Two-Plus-Two Dialogue’

The high-level foreign and defence ministerial dialogue is aimed at further ramping up overall defence and strategic cooperation including in the Indo-Pacific amid China's increasing military assertiveness in the region.

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes Withdraw From UAE Leg

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes Withdraw From UAE Leg

It is learnt that all the three players want to spend some family time before being on the road for few months

My Name Is Shahrukh Khan

My Name Is Shahrukh Khan

What was it like to be a Muslim after 9/11? Even Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t escape the prison of definitions. In 2013, he penned an essay for Outlook I REPLUG

Advertisement