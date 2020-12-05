AUS Vs IND: Ravindra Jadeja Is Grossly Underrated, He Deserves More Respect - Mohammad Kaif

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif feels that Ravindra Jadeja's all-round skills has been "grossly underrated" and the team will miss him in the remaining two games of the three-match T20I series against Australia.

Jadeja was ruled out of the remaining two T20 International matches after he got hit on the head during the series opener in Canberra on Friday.

"For two successive games, Ravindra Jadeja showed why he is of so much value to India in white-ball cricket as he provides much-needed balance.

"Even after 11 years, he continues to be grossly underrated and deserves a lot more respect than he gets. Feel India will miss him dearly," Kaif tweeted.

Over the last few years, Jadeja has provided the much-needed balance to the side, and it was not lost on Kaif, who is currently IPL franchise Delhi Capitals' assistant coach.

Jadeja smashed 44 off 23 balls in the first T20I before being hit on his helmet by a Mitchell Starc bouncer, paving the way for leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's inclusion in the second innings as a concussion substitute.

