Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Ashes: Glenn McGrath, Ex-Australian Pacer, Tests Positive For COVID-19 Before Pink Test In Sydney

The Pink Test is played in the memory of Glenn McGrath's late wife Jane, who died of breast cancer. Glenn will have a virtual presence at the SCG on Monday when both England and Australia will be presented with their baggy pink caps.

Ashes: Glenn McGrath, Ex-Australian Pacer, Tests Positive For COVID-19 Before Pink Test In Sydney
Glenn McGrath will have a virtual presence at the SCG on Monday when the baggy pink caps will be distributed to both England and Australia players. | File photo

Trending

Ashes: Glenn McGrath, Ex-Australian Pacer, Tests Positive For COVID-19 Before Pink Test In Sydney
outlookindia.com
2022-01-02T11:01:36+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 02 Jan 2022, Updated: 02 Jan 2022 11:01 am

Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath has tested positive for COVID-19 days before the Pink Test which is played in memory of his late wife Jane, who died of breast cancer, and is used as a fundraiser to support patients suffering from the dreaded disease. (More Cricket News)

The time Australia’s opponent in the Pink Test will be England as part of the Ashes series. The year-opening Test will be played at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 5. The third day of the SCG Test is known as Jane McGrath Day and it remains to be seen if the former cricketer will turn negative in time to attend the event.

McGrath, however, will be present virtually when both sides are presented with their baggy pink caps. “Glenn has had a PCR test which unfortunately returned a positive result,” McGrath Foundation chief executive Holly Masters was quoted as saying in the Australian media.

“We wish Glenn and his family good health. We are grateful to our partners at Cricket Australia and the SCG. As well as the England cricket team and the broadcasters for their ongoing support for the Pink Test and look forward to still making this the 'pinkest' Ashes,” she added.

Australia have already retained the Ashes by taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Tags

PTI Glenn McGrath Sydney Cricket Ashes England national cricket team Australia national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: COVID-19 Scare Forces England To Cancel Training Ahead Of Sydney Test

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes: COVID-19 Scare Forces England To Cancel Training Ahead Of Sydney Test

SA Vs IND: History Beckons India As Virat Kohli’s Men Take On Out-Of-Sorts South Africa In 2nd Test

NZ Vs BAN, First Test: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto Star For Bangladesh On Day 2

MS Dhoni Was A BCCI 'Favourite', Harbhajan Singh Blames 'Many Villains' For His India Exit

ATP Cup 2022: Taylor Fritz, John Isner Shine For United States In Victory Over Canada

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Watford, Premier League 2021-22: Davinson Sanchez Seals Late Win

NZ Vs BAN, First Test: Bangladesh Ride On Mahmudul Hasan's 70 Not Out To Finish Day 2 At 175/2 - Highlights

ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters Eye Top Spot With Victory Against Struggling FC Goa

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from Sports

Once Barred From Playing Football, Anwar Ali To Make Indian Super League Debut With FC Goa

Once Barred From Playing Football, Anwar Ali To Make Indian Super League Debut With FC Goa

Premier League 2021-22: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp To Miss Chelsea Tie Due To COVID-19

Premier League 2021-22: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp To Miss Chelsea Tie Due To COVID-19

Manchester City Vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22: Fans Hurl Plastic Bottles After Rodri’s Winner

Manchester City Vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22: Fans Hurl Plastic Bottles After Rodri’s Winner

Taranjeet Kaur, India’s Fastest U-23 Sprinter, Fails Dope Test; Faces Four Year Ban

Taranjeet Kaur, India’s Fastest U-23 Sprinter, Fails Dope Test; Faces Four Year Ban

Read More from Outlook

'Do Not Panic': Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Amid Rising Covid Cases

'Do Not Panic': Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Amid Rising Covid Cases

Outlook Web Desk / Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed the media on the rising Covid-19 situation.

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Gods, Bots And The New World Order

Ashish Avikunthak / ‘Non-human’ entities rule our world. And we are mere puppets in the Great Game.

Dhoni Was A BCCI 'Favourite', Harbhajan Blames 'Many Villains' For His India Exit

Dhoni Was A BCCI 'Favourite', Harbhajan Blames 'Many Villains' For His India Exit

Outlook Web Bureau / Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement on December 24 ending an 18-year long career. He finished with 711 wickets across formats from 367 international games for India.

2022: What Awaits In Politics, Business, Technology, Sports And Movies

2022: What Awaits In Politics, Business, Technology, Sports And Movies

Outlook Web Desk / The world enters 2022, a new year, with hope of normalcy. Let's have a look at how politics, sports, business and tech are going to look like in the upcoming year.

Advertisement