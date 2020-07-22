Arsenal Vs Chelsea: Kick-off Time Confirmed For 2019-20 FA Cup Final

July 22, 2020
Arsenal will face London rivals Chelsea in the 2020 FA Cup final, with the kick-off time being set at 17:30 BST on August 1

The 2019-20 FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea will kick off at 17:30 BST on Saturday, August 1, the Football Association has confirmed. (More Football News)

The London rivals will face off at Wembley in the concluding fixture of the elongated English domestic campaign, six days after the Premier League season finishes.

Arsenal, the competition's most successful side with 13 past triumphs, booked their place in next month's showpiece with a 2-0 victory over holders Manchester City last Saturday.

READ: Liverpool Vs Chelsea Live Streaming

Chelsea, who won the most recent of their eight titles in 2018, saw off Manchester United 3-1 the following day.

The FA also announced on Wednesday that Anthony Taylor will referee the final for a second time, having previously officiated Arsenal's 2-1 win over Chelsea in the 2017 final.

