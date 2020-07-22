Almost a month has passed since Liverpool were confirmed as champions of England for the first time in 30 years, but the club have had to be patient for the silverware presentation. Finally, that crowing moment has arrived, but preceded by a mouth-watering Anfield clash against Chelsea. (More Football News)

In their final home game of the 2019-20 Premier League season, Jurgen Klopp's Reds play host, sans the Kop, to Frank Lampard's ever-improving Blues. Having squandered the chance to match breach the 100-points mark and match or better Manchester City's record, Liverpool will now hope to end the mini-winless run and finish the season strongly, like champions. They just lost to Arsenal, and before that failed to beat Burnley. And there was also a 0-4 humbling by City.

But whatever happens, they will not be denied the trophy. After the match, Liverpool will be presented with the Premier League trophy. In fact, Klopp has already hailed their achievement as "one of the big stories in football history". After all, it took some time coming.

Chelsea are also looking for a cause to celebrate, knowing a win would secure them a Champions League place for next season. They are third in the points table, 30 points behind Liverpool with two games to play.

Since the start of March, Chelsea have won nine of their past 11 games in all competitions, beating Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United during that run.

But Lampard knows Chelsea have still some way to go to challenge the likes of Liverpool and City.

"Themselves and Manchester City - particularly Liverpool and their league form this year - have shown an incredible consistency that only comes through hard work and sometimes through time, and fantastic players and coaching.

"We are at a different point in the curve. We have to look and respect that and work towards that.

"You're talking about probably the two best club teams in world football - up there with maybe a couple of others in European football. That's the difference," Lampard said.

This will be our 89th game at Anfield and will equal.

With that here's all you need to know about the match

What time does Liverpool vs Chelsea kick-off?

Liverpool vs Chelsea will be played on Wednesday, July 22 (local time) at Anfield. In India, it will be on July 23. The match kicks-off at 8.15 pm UK time (15:15 pm EST and 12:15 pm PST in the US). India kick-off time is 12:45 am IST.

What TV channel is Liverpool vs Chelsea on?

In India, you can Liverpool vs Chelsea match live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1/HD.

In the UK, Liverpool vs Chelsea match is live on Sky One, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Pick.

In the US, Liverpool vs Chelsea match is live on NBCSN.

Is live stream available for Liverpool vs Chelsea match?

You can also live stream Liverpool vs Chelsea match on Disney+Hotstar.

For other locations - Sky Go (UK); NBCSports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA)

Head-to-Head:

In 173 meetings, Liverpool have won 73 times, to Chelsea's 55. There were 45 draws.

Last five meetings (All competitions)

September 29, 2018: Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool (Premier League)

April 14, 2019: Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

August 14, 2019: Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea (UEFA Super Cup)

September 22, 2019: Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

March 3, 2020: Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool ( FA Cup)

In the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge, last September, goals Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino helped Liverpool win 2-1. N’Golo Kante pulled one back for the hosts.

In the last league meeting at Anfield, Liverpool blanked Chelsea 2-0.

Team News

Liverpool: James Milner returns, but captain Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip remain sidelined.

Chelsea: Kante is a doubt.

Predicted Starting XIs

Liverpool: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ross Barkley, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Willian, Olivier Giroud, Christian Pulisic

Match Officials

Referee: Andre Marriner

Assistant referees: Scott Ledger, Richard West

Fourth official: Lee Mason

VAR: Stuart Attwell, Stephen Child

Prediction

Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea