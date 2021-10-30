Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Alan Davidson, Australian Cricket Legend, Dies At 92

Alan Davidson was one of the heroes of the famous tied Test against West Indies in Brisbane in 1960.

Alan Davidson, Australian Cricket Legend, Dies At 92
Alan Davidson made his Test debut for Australia on the 1953 Ashes tour. He went on to play 44 Tests, taking 186 wickets with best figures of 7/93. | Twitter (Cricket.com.au)

Trending

Alan Davidson, Australian Cricket Legend, Dies At 92
outlookindia.com
2021-10-30T12:45:10+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 30 Oct 2021, Updated: 30 Oct 2021 12:45 pm

Australian cricket is mourning the loss of Alan Davidson, one of cricket’s finest players who died peacefully Saturday morning aged 92, surrounded by his family. (More Cricket News)

Davidson's passing comes less than 24 hours after the death of former Test off-spinner Ashley Mallett, who died on Friday at the age of 76.

As a brilliant all-rounder for Australia and New South Wales, Alan Davidson leaves an enormous legacy across all levels of cricket in Australia and wherever the game is played.

Born in Lisarow on the NSW Central Coast, Davidson progressed from a homemade wicket on the family property to become a fearsome force as a destructive left-arm fast bowler and hard-hitting lower-middle order batsman for NSW and Australia.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Alan Davidson made his First-Class debut for NSW during the 1949-50 season and his Test debut on the 1953 Ashes tour. He went on to play 44 Tests, taking 186 wickets at 20.53 with best figures of 7/93 and scored 1328 runs at 24.5, with a top score of 80.

After overcoming a series of injuries, Davidson was at his finest in the late 1950s and early 1960s under the captaincy of his schoolboy adversary, NSW teammate and close friend Richie Benaud.

During a golden period for the Australian team that included three Ashes series victories as well as successful tours of South Africa and India, Davidson was widely recognised as the game’s predominant all-rounder.

Among Davidson’s many fine performances, one fondly remembered is the swashbuckling innings of 80 on the dramatic final day of the 1960 Tied Test against the West Indies in Brisbane.

In that match Davidson became the first man to score 100 runs and take 10 wickets in the same Test, despite entering the contest with a broken finger.

As much as his wonderful playing career, Davidson will be forever remembered for the vast amount of time he volunteered to cricket, as well as other sports and charitable causes.

This included 33 years as president of Cricket NSW, 20 years as a trustee of the Sydney Cricket Ground and five years as an Australian Test selector between 1979-84.

Among the many honours bestowed on Alan Davidson for contributions to sport and charity, he was a member of the Sport Australia Hall of Fame and the ICC Hall of Fame, in addition to being a made a member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 1964 and awarded the Order of Australia (AM) in 1987.

Richard Freudenstein, Cricket Australia Chair, said: “Alan Davidson’s passing is a sad moment for Australian cricket and for cricket across the world.”

“Alan was a colossal figure in our game, not only as one of the finest players to have represented Australia and NSW, but for the positive influence he exerted across the game as an administrator, mentor and benefactor.

“The tremendous skill and the boundless spirit with which Alan embraced cricket and life embodied everything that is great about the game. He will remain a shining example for every player who follows in his footsteps.

“On behalf of Cricket Australia, and all those who benefitted from Alan’s vast contribution across Australian cricket, I offer my deepest condolences to the Davidson family as well Alan’s many close friends, colleagues and former teammates.”

(With inputs from Cricket Australia)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Australia Cricket Australia national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

FIDE Grand Swiss: Dronavalli Harika Beats Antoaneta Stefanova In Third Round

FIDE Grand Swiss: Dronavalli Harika Beats Antoaneta Stefanova In Third Round

Live Streaming of Australia vs England, ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Where To See Live - Full Details

T20 World Cup 2021: ICC Sees Red After Ticket-Less Afghanistan 'Invade' Pitch During AFG v PAK Tie

La Liga: Sergi Barjuan Gets First And Possibly Only Chance To Lead Barcelona

IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: 'Both India, New Zealand Hungry To Open Account', Says Tim Southee

Christian Eriksen Banned From Playing For Inter Milan This Ongoing Season

Hoffenheim End Hertha Berlin’s Short Bundesliga Winning Run

Ligue 1: Angel Di Maria Leads Paris Saint-Germain To 2-1 Comeback Win Over Lille

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Closer To T20 World Cup Semis After Win Vs Afghanistan

Pakistan Closer To T20 World Cup Semis After Win Vs Afghanistan

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Advertisement

More from Sports

Rashid Khan Is Anytime Bowler, Says Mohammad Nabi After AFG Lose To PAK In T20 World Cup

Rashid Khan Is Anytime Bowler, Says Mohammad Nabi After AFG Lose To PAK In T20 World Cup

French Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Overcomes Busanan Ongbamrungphan To Enter Semifinals

French Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Overcomes Busanan Ongbamrungphan To Enter Semifinals

‘Had Faith In Asif Ali’, Says Pakistan Captain Babar Azam After T20 World Cup Win Vs Afghanistan

‘Had Faith In Asif Ali’, Says Pakistan Captain Babar Azam After T20 World Cup Win Vs Afghanistan

Barcelona Have Other Options Besides Xavi Hernandez, Claims Club President Joan Laporta

Barcelona Have Other Options Besides Xavi Hernandez, Claims Club President Joan Laporta

Read More from Outlook

Has Modinomics Turned The Corner And Formalised 80% Of Indian Economy?

Has Modinomics Turned The Corner And Formalised 80% Of Indian Economy?

Neeraj Thakur / Formalisation of the Indian economy has been a stated aim of the Narendra Modi government. And a SBI Research report released Friday, holds up the report card.

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

Naseer Ganai / Migrant workers from Bihar drive Kashmir’s construction and agriculture needs. Their exodus after the recent targeted killings will hurt the labour-hungry state.

Alan Davidson, Australian Cricket Legend, Dies At 92

Alan Davidson, Australian Cricket Legend, Dies At 92

Outlook Web Bureau / Alan Davidson was one of the heroes of the famous tied Test against West Indies in Brisbane in 1960.

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Intertwined with West Bengal’s craze over the Padma Hilsa is the history and future of human migration into and from the Ganges Delta.

Advertisement