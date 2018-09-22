Skoda Rapid Onyx Edition Priced At Rs 9.75 Lakh; Gets New Paint Option

Skoda has announced the launch of a new special edition version of its C-segment sedan called the Rapid Onyx edition. The Rapid Onyx edition, which sits between the top-spec Style variant and mid-spec Ambition trim, is priced between Rs 9.75 lakh and Rs 12.73 lakh. Skoda will continue to offer the Rapid Edition as the top-of-the-line model, which is only available with a red paint job. It is available with four powertrain options: petrol-MT, petrol-AT, diesel-MT and diesel-AT and is offered in two colours - Candy White and an all-new Lapiz Blue. Check out the prices below:

Petrol-Manual: Rs 9.75 Lakh

Petrol-Automatic: Rs 10.99 Lakh

Diesel-Manual: Rs 11.58 Lakh

Diesel-Automatic: Rs 12.73 Lakh

Skoda has equipped the Rapid Onyx edition with blacked out ‘Quartz-cut’ projector headlamps with white bulbs and LED DRLs, gloss black ORVM covers, black body side moulding, chrome surround for the grille, glossy black decor on the B-pillars and a black trunk lip garnish to set it apart from the regular variants. However, the most attractive exterior feature has to be the 16-inch ‘Clubber’ alloy wheels with a glossy black finish.

On the inside, the Rapid Onyx edition gets dual-tone Ebony-Sand leatherette upholstery with a wooden finish. It also gets a flat-bottom, leather-wrapped steering wheel with black stitching, a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, scuff plates with ‘RAPID’ inscription, a black trash bin, rear windscreen sunblind, textile mats with premium black stitching and a 12V power socket in the front and rear console.

For driver convenience, there is tilt and telescopic adjustable multifunction steering wheel, foldable front armrest, central locking system with remote control, multi-functional display, height adjustable driver and front passenger seats. In terms of safety, the Onyx gets the standard kit with dual airbags, ABS and ESC but the hill hold is only available with the automatic trims.

Powering the Rapid is a 1.5-litre TDI diesel and a 1.6-litre MPI petrol engine. The diesel motor produces 110PS/250Nm and delivers a claimed efficiency of 21.72kmpl (DSG) and 21.13kmpl (MT). The petrol engine makes 105PS/153Nm and has a claimed fuel efficiency of 15.41kmpl (MT) and 14.84kmpl (AT).

The Skoda Rapid rivals the like of the Maruti-Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City and its step-brother, the Volkswagen Vento.

Recommended Variant : Rapid 1.5 TDI MT Ambition

