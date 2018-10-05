Sabarmati Jail Inmates Can Now Study Journalism

﻿
The course is being started as part of celebration of the 150th birth anniversary year of Gandhi.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 October 2018
File Photo
2018-10-05T17:13:43+0530

Inmates of Sabarmati Central Prison in Ahmedabad will soon be studying a diploma course in 'journalism and proof-reading', introduced by Navajivan Trust, an organisation founded by Mahatma Gandhi.

Notably, Gandhi was lodged in this jail during British rule.

The trustee of Navajivan Trust, Vivek Desai, said the course, which will start from October 15, will provide employment opportunities in the publication field to the inmates.

The course is being started as part of celebration of the 150th birth anniversary year of Gandhi.

The trust has collaborated with the jail authorities to start this course which is probably the first of its kind in the country, Desai told reporters Friday.

"We have selected 20 prisoners for the course this year. The trust will give them certificates upon completion. The medium of instruction will be Gujarati," he said.

Some renowned personalities in the field of journalism and publication have been roped in as faculty members and classes will be conducted in the jail thrice a week, Desai said.

Several publication houses have agreed to give proof-reading jobs to the inmates upon completion of the course, he said.

"Navajivan Trust too requires proof-readers for its publication arm. We will give them jobs as well as remuneration as per the prison rules," said Desai.

 

(PTI)

