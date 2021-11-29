Rajasthan CM Gehlot Claims Of 97,000 Government Jobs Being Created During His Administration

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed, in the last three years his administration has created around 97,000 jobs alongside removing the hurdles faced in government recruitment.

He said the state government is working with strong will and determination to make the recruitment examinations in government departments quick, dispute-free and transparent. According to an official statement, Gehlot said, "In less than three years, about 97,000 posts have been filled. For this, the rules were amended and simplified where necessary. Judicial hurdles were removed."

He further said that, "It is our endeavour that the recruitments are completed on time, they are not stuck due to legal or any other kind of obstacles and successful candidates do not have to wait for appointment."

The chief minister released the first and second volumes of the revised manual prepared to improve the internal working of the commission on the occasion. He also launched the module of RPSC web portal for effective redressal of the problems of the candidates. He said that at present it is becoming more challenging for the recruiting agencies to maintain the credibility of the examinations. In such a situation, institutions like RPSC and Rajasthan Staff Selection Board should adopt continuous innovations in the conduct of examinations.

The feeling of dissatisfaction and despair arises among the candidates due to the delay in recruitment, he said, adding that the state government is trying to ensure that there is no dispute in the recruitment.

(With PTI Inputs)