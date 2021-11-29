Rajasthan CM Gehlot Claims Of 97,000 Government Jobs Being Created During His Administration

Advertisement
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Gehlot was addressing the foundation stone laying programme of Naveen Bhawan of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) through video-conference.

outlookindia.com
2021-11-29T19:04:48+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 7:04 pm

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed, in the last three years his administration has created around 97,000 jobs alongside removing the hurdles faced in government recruitment.

He said the state government is working with strong will and determination to make the recruitment examinations in government departments quick, dispute-free and transparent. According to an official statement, Gehlot said, "In less than three years, about 97,000 posts have been filled. For this, the rules were amended and simplified where necessary. Judicial hurdles were removed."

He further said that, "It is our endeavour that the recruitments are completed on time, they are not stuck due to legal or any other kind of obstacles and successful candidates do not have to wait for appointment."

(With PTI Inputs)

