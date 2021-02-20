Player Tests COVID Positive Ahead Of Pakistan Super League Season 6

The Pakistan Cricket Board has informed that a player, whose name was not disclosed, has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League, which starts here on Saturday. More Cricket News | PSL Live Streaming



"A player from another franchise team who had shown symptoms and was in isolation, has tested positive," the PCB said in a statement.



"He will now remain in quarantine for 10 days and will require two negative tests in order to integrate again with the side in accordance with the applicable re-entry protocols."



The PCB also stated that another player and an official of a separate team have been placed under three-day quarantine for breaching the bio-secure bubble.



They came in contact with a person outside the bubble on Friday.



The two individuals will now require two negative tests during the three-day quarantine period before they can re-enter the bio-secure bubble.



"The PCB is disappointed that two members of one of the sides showed carelessness and violated the bio-secure bubble protocols by coming into a contact with a person who was not part of the bubble," it said.



"As reiterated previously, the health and safety of all individuals associated with HBL Pakistan Super League 6 is of paramount importance to the PCB and the event.



"All players, player support personnel, match officials and family members are once again reminded to diligently follow the PCB Covid-19 protocols as the PCB will not allow anyone to affect the integrity and credibility of the tournament," the cricket board added.

