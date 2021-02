Pakistan Super League 2021, Live Streaming: Teams, Squads, Full Schedule, Venues, Telecast Details

The much delayed PSL final was held months after being postponed due to COVID-19 in November last year. (More Cricket News)

Karachi Kings defeated arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars in that final in November after the playoffs were postponed due to COVID-19 last March. Three months later, the Kings will be back on the field to stat the new season against 2019 winners Quetta.



The six-team event will also features two-time champions Islamabad United, Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi, who won the league in 2017.



Many leading international T20 cricketers including Chris Gayle, Ben Dunk, Chris Lynn and world's top-ranked T20 bowler, Rashid Khan of Afghanistan will be in action in the month-long tournament.



Karachi will host the first 20 league games while Lahore will host the remaining 14 matches, including the final on March 22.



Karachi will be among the favorites for the title with Pakistan T20 regular Imad Wasim leading the side.



Spectators will return to cricket stadiums in Pakistan for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.





PSL 2021 Live telecast: PSL 2021 will be available in the UK, India, and across many other countries. In India, as well as south Asia, including Sri Lanka and Bangladesh PSL will be Available on Sony Pictures Network. In UK Sky Sports will show the league, while Sky Sport will show PSL in New Zealand and Super Sport will telecast it live in South Africa. In the United States, Canada and the Caribbean, Willow TV will show PSL 2021.





Live Streaming: Streaming services will be available in Australia, the Middle East, and North Africa with tapmad TV showing it live across the globe. In India live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.



PSL 2021 Fixtures



At National Stadium, Karachi

Feb 20, Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators

Feb 21, Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi

Feb 21, Islamabad United v Multan Sultans

Feb 22, Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators

Feb 23, Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans

Feb 24, Karachi Kings v Islamabad United

Feb 26, Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans

Feb 26, Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United

Feb 27, Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans

Feb 27, Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United

Feb 28, Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars

Mar 1, Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators

Mar 3, Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi

Mar 3, Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans

Mar 3, Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United

Mar 5, Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings

Mar 6, Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators

Mar 6, Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars

Mar 7, Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators

Mar 7, Islamabad United v Karachi Kings



At Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore



Mar 10, Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings

Mar 11, Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars

Mar 12, Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

Mar 12, Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars

Mar 13, Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings

Mar 13, Multan Sultans v Islamabad United

Mar 14, Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi

Mar 14, Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings

Mar 15, Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi

Mar 16, Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars

Mar 18, Qualifier (1 v 2)

Mar 19, Eliminator 1 (3 v 4)

Mar 20, Eliminator 2 (Loser of Qualifier v Winner of Eliminator 1)

Mar 22, Final



PSL Squads

Multan Sultans: Adam Lyth, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Lynn, Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Umar, Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir



Quetta Gladiators: Abdul Nasir, Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Cameron Delport, Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Qais Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Sarfaraz Ahmed Tom Banton, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood



Islamabad United : Ahmed Saifi, Abdullah, Alex Hales, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Chris Jordon, Colin Munro, Faheem Ashraf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Musa Khan, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Reece Topley, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar





Lahore Qalandars: Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Tom Abell, Salman Ali Agha, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf



Peshawar Zalmi : Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, David Miller, Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Liam Livingstone, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Ravi Bopara, Saqib Mahmood, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif, Wahab Riaz



Karachi Kings: Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Chadwick Walton, Dan Christian, Danish Aziz, Imad Wasim, Joe Clarke, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Ilyas, Noor Ahmed, Sharjeel Khan, Qasim Akram, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Malik

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine