PAN Cards Not Linked To Aadhaar Will Be Cancelled, Last Day To File Returns Today, Says Revenue Secretary

Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said today that the deadline to file income tax returns will not be extended and that all PAN cards that are not linked with Aadhaar within the stipulated time will be cancelled.

Adhia was speaking to ET Now on whether the deadline to file tax returns would be extended beyond July 31st, which is today. The government will announce the deadline for Aadhaar and PAN linkage soon, he reportedly said. On Saturday, the CBDT rubbished earlier reports that the deadline to file tax returns would be extended.

The last date of filing returns, the chamber clarified would remain July 31, while urging taxpayers to ensure complete adherence to norms and timely completion of the procedure.

While the Supreme Court still deliberates on Aadhaar though, Adhir also told the channel that those PAN cards which were not linked to the biometric code would be cancelled.

On June 10, the top court had ruled that from July 1 onward, every person eligible to obtain Aadhaar card must quote their Aadhaar number or their Aadhaar Enrolment ID number for filing of Income Tax Returns as well as for applications for Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Following this, the apex court pronounced its order on mandatory requirements of Aadhar card for Income Tax Return (I-TR).

The Income Tax Department has stepped up its efforts to encourage people to link their PAN with Aadhaar.

On July 12, the top court decided to constitute a five-judge bench to hear whether there is a right to privacy or not.

