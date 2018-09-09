Opposition 'Daydreaming', Modi Will Return To Power In 2019: BJP Meet

The BJP Sunday descrined the Opposition as "daydreaming" and said the BJP will return to power in 2019 with more seats.

The political resolution passed by the national executive of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said while the prime minister is building an India of "no poverty, casteism, corruption and communalism", the sole agenda of the "frustrated" opposition was "roko Modi" (stop Modi), Union minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters.



"The BJP will return to power in 2019 with more seats and votes. The opposition is daydreaming. It neither has a leader nor policy nor strategy. It only has a negative agenda of stopping Modi and people do not like negative politics," he said about the resolution.



Former party president and Home Minister Rajnath Singh proposed the resolution which highlighted the government's success in internal security, including complete prevention of terror acts across Indian cities compared to the UPA's rule when, he claimed, "bomb blasts" would frequently happen in cities.



Javadekar said the resolution praised the leadership of Modi and party president Amit Shah. Modi's charismatic leadership coupled with his vision and passion, combined with Shah's hardwork in building the organisation to extend the BJP's rule to 19 states, he said.



Under the "jodi" (duo) of Modi and Shah, the party has close to 350 MPs and 1500 MLAs, he said.



The executive, which comprises key party leaders from across the country, in the resolution asserted the government had progressed a lot in building a new India by 2022, which was a "resolve" of Modi, and expressed the confidence that it will be realised.



The government is working with "Sabka saath, sabka vikas" and Modi has an approval rating of over 70 per cent, something which is unprecedented for a leader after four years in power, Javadekar said.



On internal security, the resolution said the Naxalism-affected region has shrunk by over two-thirds under the BJP rule while the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) has been lifted from many parts of the north-east region due to return of peace.



"A foundation for development cannot be laid without internal security," it said.



On economic front, it said India had become the sixth largest economy and the GST has boosted revenue, with the people having no problem with it now after the government addressed their concerns.



The resolution, party leaders, made no direct mention of the issue of oil price rise, over which the opposition has given a call for "Bharat Bandh" tomorrow, the Rafale deal and protests by groups claiming to represent upper castes.



Javadekar, however, said inflation was over 10 per cent under the UPA and around 5 per cent under the Modi government.



On caste issues, he said the BJP has always taken decisions keeping in mind interests of all sections of society.



The government is working with a right policy on the issue of oil prices, he claimed.

