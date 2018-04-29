North Korea's Kim Offers To Close Nuclear Test Site In May, Invites US Experts

North Korea promised to close its atomic test site next month and invite US weapons experts to the country, Seoul said today, as US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about securing a nuclear deal with the secretive regime.
The reported pledge from Kim Jong Un follows weeks of whirlwind diplomacy that saw the leaders of North and South Korea agree to pursue the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula during a historic summit between Kim and the South's President Moon Jae-in on Friday.
"Kim said, during the summit with President Moon, that he would carry out the closing of the nuclear test site in May, and would soon invite experts of South Korea and the US as well as journalists to disclose the process to the international community with transparency," Seoul's presidential spokesman Yoon Young-chan said.
"Kim said 'the US feels repulsive about us, but once we talk, they will realise that I am not a person who will fire a nuclear weapon to the South or the US or target the US," according to Yoon.
"If we meet often (with the US), build trust, end the war and eventually are promised no invasion, why would we live with the nuclear weapons?'" The remarks are likely to be seen as a sweetener ahead of Trump's own planned summit with Kim, which the US leader said would take place "in the next three or four weeks".
Trump vowed to do "the world a big favour" by achieving a nuclear deal with the regime at a campaign-style rally in Michigan to cheers and chants of "Nobel! Nobel!".
Trump has been eager to play up his role in achieving a breakthrough with Pyongyang through what the White House has called a "Maximum Pressure Campaign" consisting of tough rhetoric, strengthened global sanctions and diplomatic efforts to further isolate the authoritarian regime.
"If we would have said where we are today from three or four months -- months ago, do you remember what they were saying? 'He's going to get us into nuclear war, they said,'" Trump told supporters in Washington Township, north of Detroit.
He added: "No, strength is going to keep us out of nuclear war, not going to get us in!" But he also sounded a note of caution, saying he was prepared to walk away if US demands for North Korea to relinquish its atomic arsenal were not met.
His remarks came as extracts from an interview with his new Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were released.
Washington's chief diplomat told ABC News he had a "good conversation" with Kim during his secret visit to Pyongyang over the Easter weekend, adding that the North Korean leader was "prepared to... Lay out a map that would help us achieve" denuclearisation.
Trump held phone calls yesterday with both Moon and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, declaring "things are going very well", as CBS News reported that Mongolia and Singapore are the final two sites under consideration for his meeting with Kim.
It was unclear whether North Korea would host US experts at its Punggye-ri underground testing site before or after the summit.
Kim slammed speculation during his meeting with Moon that the test site was already unusable after Pyongyang conducted its largest ever nuclear test there last September.
"Some people are saying that we are terminating a test site that is already useless, but, as they will see once they visit, there are two more tunnels (in the test site) that are even bigger... And they are in good condition," he said, according to the South's presidential spokesman.
Last year, Pyongyang carried out its sixth nuclear test and launched missiles capable of reaching the US mainland.
Its actions sent tensions soaring as Kim and Trump traded personal insults and threats of war.
Washington is pressing for the North to give up its weapons in a complete, verifiable and irreversible way.
Pyongyang is demanding as yet unspecified security guarantees to discuss its arsenal.
On Saturday North Korea described its summit with the South as a "historic meeting" that paved the way for the start of a new era.
The official KCNA news agency carried the text of the leaders' Panmunjom Declaration in full and said the encounter opened the way "for national reconciliation and unity, peace and prosperity." In the document, Kim and Moon "confirmed the common goal of realizing, through complete denuclearisation, a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula." But the phrase is a diplomatic euphemism open to interpretation on both sides.
Pyongyang has long wanted to see an end to the US military presence and nuclear umbrella over the South, but it invaded its neighbour in 1950 and is the only one of the two Koreas to possess nuclear weapons.
When Kim stepped over the military demarcation line that divides the peninsula he became the first North Korean leader to set foot in the South since the Korean War hostilities ceased in 1953 with an armistice rather than a peace treaty.
He then persuaded Moon to step into the North -- a fact reported by KCNA on Saturday -- and the two leaders shared a day of smiles, intimate moments, and a half-hour-long one-on-one conversation.
In the declaration document, the two Korean leaders pledged to seek a peace treaty this year to formally declare the Korean War over, 65 years after hostilities ceased with an armistice.
But agreeing a treaty to formally close the conflict will be complicated -- both Seoul and Pyongyang claim sovereignty over the whole Korean peninsula.
(PTI)
202- GH28 , Mansarovar
As per newspapers reports these days , North Korea Kim Jong Un and South Korea President Moon Jae-in held summit on 27 April 2018 before expected Trump- Kim summit in May or June , 2018 in the direction of denuclearization and peace. The summit has taken place between two Korean leaders after gap of nearly a decade and many are rightly giving its credit to persuasive strategy and apt skill of US President Donald Trump . However , as to precise outcome of the peace efforts , there appear to be some sticky points about which all parties concerned including US and its allies may be waiting impatiently for time to unfold answers in days to come while well begun is half done. One feeble and subdued concern finding expression in a section of news media relating it to allies is whether US may tailor the deal with North Korea keeping American interest a bit more in mind.
These circumstances and their timing may be read with this writer’s alert predictions of 11 October , 2017 in article - “Astrological probable alerts for the United States in 2018” - published in monthly Webzine of Wisdom Magazine from the US at wisdom-magazine.com/Article.aspx/4647/ on 1 December , 2017. The text related to the point in the article reads as :-
“ (6) Overall Trends During year 2018. The salutary part is that during the year , helpful planetary impacts are poised in key and powerful positions while those planetary impacts seeking to unhelp or create obstacles are relegated to comparatively less powerful positions , suggesting that , by and large , the year has well-sailing tendencies even though obstacles or opposing trends could continue to be side by side in some measure. Rather , at times things may be trending to show up impressively covering such aspects as economy and general rate of success or achievements”.
“ (3) May-June 2018. These months look to be presenting some necessities of increased manoevering of strategic nature in national and international scene. Some friendly countries could show tendencies of less cooperative nature or present demand for increased protection or help. Obviously , such circumstances call for a well-considered strategy and more skill for taking decision so as to avoid risk of any probable wastage or something which ought to have not been undertaken”.
It can be said with absolute confidence that as on 11 October , 2017 when the aforesaid alert predictions were made by this writer , no summits for denuclearization or peace efforts between North Korea and US - allies were in sight. Instead , war clouds were hovering over the world at that stage of time.
Post a Comment