Maruti Vitara Brezza vs Honda WR-V: Variants Comparison

The Honda WR-V is currently priced between Rs 7.79 lakh and Rs 10.26 lakh. The Maruti Vitara Brezza, which is the segment leader as far as sales are concerned, starts from Rs 7.58 lakh and goes up to Rs 10.33 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom*, Delhi). While we did compare the cars back to back a year ago, this time let’s see how their corresponding variants fare against each other.

Let’s begin by comparing the mechanical specifications of these two:

DIMENSIONS

The Honda WR-V is only slightly longer than the Maruti Brezza yet it has a substantially longer wheelbase and offers more space in the boot as well. The Brezza meanwhile is wider and taller.

ENGINE

The Maruti Vitara Brezza is powered by the same 1.3-litre diesel engine that is used across a wide range of Maruti cars, and offers a 5-speed AMT option as well. While the Honda WR-V is offered with both petrol and diesel engines, we are only looking at the latter for the comparison. It is slightly more powerful and has a 6-speed manual but no automatic transmission on offer.

Variants and Prices (Ex-showroom*, Delhi)

*All prices have been rounded off to the nearest thousand.

Maruti Vitara Brezza ZDI vs Honda WR-V S Diesel

Common Features: ABS with EBD, dual front airbag, multi-information display, front armrest, rear demister, audio system with USB, Bluetooth and AUX, steering-mounted audio controls, electrically adjustable ORVMs, tilt steering, height adjustable driver’s seat

What Brezza ZDi offers over WR-V S: Alloy wheels, front seat belt pre-tensioners, projector headlamps, reverse parking sensors, rear wiper and washer, ISOFIX child seat restraint, auto AC, rear centre armrest, 60:40 rear seat split, luggage room accessory socket, mood lights in speedometer, auto up-down front windows with anti-pinch, front fog lamps

What WR-V S offers over Brezza ZDi: LED DRLs, telescopic steering adjustment

Verdict: The Maruti Brezza is clearly the better choice here thanks to the safety, comfort and convenience features that the Honda WR-V miss out on.

Note: Honda is currently offering a special festive variant called the Alive Edition over the WR-V S variant at a premium of Rs 33,000. It gets additional features like alloy wheels, rear view camera with IRVM display and parking sensors.

Maruti Vitara Brezza ZDI+ vs Honda WR-V VX Diesel

Common Features (over previous variant): Alloy wheels, auto up-down front windows with anti-pinch, rear wiper and washer, front fog lamps, electrically folding ORVMs, touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, voice commands, front armrest, cruise control, push-button engine start/stop, navigation system, rear parking camera, turn indicator on ORVMs, automatic climate control

What Brezza ZDi+ offers over WR-V VX: Rain sensing auto wipers, auto headlamps, remote control for infotainment system via app, ISOFIX child seat restraint, rear centre armrest, 60:40 rear seat split, luggage room accessory socket

What WR-V VX offers over Brezza ZDi+: Electric sunroof with single-touch open/close, HDMI-in port, micro SD car slots, internal memory storage (1.5GB), front armrest storage and accessory charging ports with lid, multi-view rear camera, LED DRLs, telescoping steering adjustment

Verdict: While the Honda WR-V commands a significant premium over the Maruti Vitara Brezza, it also offers features that the Brezza doesn’t, like an electric sunroof and telescopic steering adjustment. Factor in the value that these features together can offer to someone who needs them and the WR-V’s incremental cost can be justified.

But for everyone else, the Brezza would be a more logical choice. There are some features exclusive to the Brezza, like rain sensing auto wipers and auto headlamps, and it’s also more affordable than the WR-V. The Brezza will also be the better choice for a young family thanks to features like the ISOFIX child seat restraint and rear centre armrest.

