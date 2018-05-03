The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
03 May 2018 Last Updated at 4:26 pm National

Major Fire Breaks Out At ISRO Research Centre In Ahmedabad

The blaze had engulfed the research centre building, that stood isolated.
Outlook Web Bureau
Major Fire Breaks Out At ISRO Research Centre In Ahmedabad
Screen Grab
Major Fire Breaks Out At ISRO Research Centre In Ahmedabad
outlookindia.com
2018-05-03T16:29:39+0530

A major fire broke out at a research facility located in the Space Application Centre (SAC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) here this afternoon, officials said.

Nobody was reported injured in the blaze, they added.

"A major fire broke out at the research centre inside the sprawling SAC campus in the Satellite area of the city this afternoon. As many as 25 fire tenders have been pressed into service by the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES)," an AFES official said.

Advertisement opens in new window

 

After being alerted about the incident, Additional Chief Fire Officer Rajesh Bhatt and other senior AFES officials rushed to the spot.

According to Bhatt, it would take a couple of hours to douse the flames completely.

"It will take another two hours to control the fire completely as thermocol sheets are still burning and emitting smoke. However, the fire has been brought under control and no one was injured," he said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Ahmedabad District Collector Vikrant Pandey, who was also on the spot, said the blaze had engulfed the research centre building, that stood isolated.

"The fire will not spread to other buildings on the premises," he added.

"All our teams are at the site and it will soon be brought under control," Pandey added.

The SAC is a major research centre of the ISRO in the city, where payloads for satellite launched by the country are prepared. The centre was established by Vikram Sarabhai - the father of the Indian space programme.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Gujarat ISRO: Indian Space Research Organisation Fire National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : He Is The PM of India, Will Not Launch Personal Attack Against Him: Rahul Gandhi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters