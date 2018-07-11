Madhya Pradesh: Denied An Ambulance, Man Ties Mother's Body To Bike, Takes It For Post-Mortem

In yet another case of lack of medical facilities, a man in Madhya Pradesh was forced to carry the body of his mother on a motorcycle for post-mortem.

The woman, identified as Kunwar Bai, died on Monday due to a snake bite. Her family then informed a district hospital in Mohangarh for a post-mortem to be conducted.

However, the hospital allegedly denied sending a hearse van for the deceased.

Thereafter, Kunwar Bai's son and her relatives brought her body on a motorcycle to the hospital for the post-mortem to be conducted, a video of which was widely circulated on social media.

An official of the district administration has demanded an inquiry into the matter.

"I was not aware of this incident, however, I have asked for an inquiry into the matter. Those guilty will be punished," said Upper Collector of the district, SK Ahirwar.

Incidents highlighting shortfalls in medical facilities have surfaced time and again recently.

In May this year, a man was allegedly forced to carry his wife's body on his shoulder in the absence of a hearse van in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun city.

Prior to that, relatives of a native of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district were forced to carry his body on a motorcycle after the government hospital there denied an ambulance.

However, hospital authorities in both cases have denied the allegations.

ANI

