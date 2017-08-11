The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
11 August 2017 Last Updated at 6:42 pm National

Led By Congress, Leaders Of 16 Opposition Parties Meet To Evolve Strategy To Counter BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee attended the meeting, besides leaders of Left parties.
Outlook Web Bureau
Led By Congress, Leaders Of 16 Opposition Parties Meet To Evolve Strategy To Counter BJP
File Photo
Led By Congress, Leaders Of 16 Opposition Parties Meet To Evolve Strategy To Counter BJP
outlookindia.com
2017-08-11T18:47:31+0530

Leaders of 16 opposition parties, led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, met here today to deliberate on evolving an "alternative narrative" to counter the BJP.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) skipped the meeting.

It was, however, attended by dissident JD(U) MP Ali Anwar Ansari, who is opposed to his party's alliance with the BJP in Bihar.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee attended the meeting, besides leaders of Left parties.

Advertisement opens in new window

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the opposition parties have to build an alternative narrative to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP, whose political power has reached a historic high in the last three years after the party won a series of assembly polls.

He told reporters that this could be done through effective strategy and taking up pro-people issues such as agrarian crisis.

The meeting would deliberate on these matters, he said.

He indicated that a small group of opposition leaders might be formed to carry forward the consultation process. (PTI)

1 2 3 4 5 5 /5 - (8 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sonia Gandhi Mamata Banerjee Trinamool Congress CPI(M) Left BJP Congress BJP. Congress National Reportage
Next Story : Military Solutions Locked And Loaded Should N.Korea Act Unwisely, Says US President Trump
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters