July 27, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Kerala Faces Acute Shortage Of Vaccine, CM Likely To Approach Centre For More Doses

Kerala Faces Acute Shortage Of Vaccine, CM Likely To Approach Centre For More Doses

Claiming that Kerala had made no lapse in the immunisation drive, CM said the present situation was that the available vaccine stock was not enough to meet its demands.

Outlook Web Desk 27 July 2021, Last Updated at 3:11 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Kerala Faces Acute Shortage Of Vaccine, CM Likely To Approach Centre For More Doses
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that the state would ask for more doses of Covid-19 vaccine from Centre to mitigate scarcity
PTI
Kerala Faces Acute Shortage Of Vaccine, CM Likely To Approach Centre For More Doses
outlookindia.com
2021-07-27T15:11:15+05:30

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that despite being one of the states to execute vaccination drive in the most effective manner, Kerala was dealing with some obstacles in battling the deadly pandemic.

Vijayan also slammed the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who had recently said that 10 lakh doses of vaccine which were supplied to the southern state, had been left unused.

"When the minister had made such a statement, there were only five lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine with the state. The present circumstance is that we are facing acute shortage of the jab. That is the truth," Vijayan told the state Assembly.

Claiming that Kerala had made no lapse in the immunisation drive, he said the present situation was that the available vaccine stock was not enough to meet its demands.

The CM also said the state would approach the Centre demanding more doses of vaccine.

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Centre Has Sought Extension Till January 9 For Framing CAA Rules: Union Minister Nityanand Rai

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Pinarayi Vijayan Thiruvananthapuram Kerala CM COVID-19 Vaccine Centre Vaccine Shortage National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos