'Karenge Aur Kar Ke Rahenge': PM Modi's Special Initiative To End Poverty, Illiteracy, Graft

Terming poverty, lack of education and malnutrition as the greatest challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for special initiatives to end all such ills in the next five years with the pledge of 'Karenge Aur Kar Ke Rahenge' (We will do and surely do).

Addressing the Lok Sabha on the 75th anniversary of the Quit India movement, the Prime Minister said from 2017 to 2022, when India turns 75, there is a need to create the same spirit that existed between 1942 and 1947.

"In 1942, the clarion call was 'Karenge Ya Marenge' (Do or Die) - today it is 'Karenge Aur Kar Ke Rahenge.' These five years are about 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' (commitment to fulfillment)," he said.

Modi said poverty, lack of education and malnutrition are the greatest challenges for the nation now. "We need to bring a positive change in this regard," he said.

He said the menace of corruption has adversely impacted the development journey of the country.

India's freedom from the colonial rule was not only about India only, but a defining moment in ending colonialism in other parts of the world, he said.

Similarly, he said, in the next five years till 2022, India must try to bring positive changes so that it can become inspiration for many other nations.

(PTI)