JNU Administration, Students' Union Trade Accusations Over Security Checks In Campus

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Thursday accused the students union of "creating disturbance by disrupting security checks" in the aftermath of the alleged violence between members of the Left and the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The JNUSU, however, alleged that the administration was making "unsubstantiated allegations" and sought immediate retraction of "circulars which ban democratic expressions".

Violence broke out on the JNU campus after a united front of Left student groups Sunday won all four central panel posts in the students union (JNUSU) elections defeating the ABVP, students wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), by considerable margins.

While the Left members alleged that ABVP members randomly attacked students, with a former student being "almost lynched" and the new JNUSU president N Sai Balaji being beaten up, the ABVP claimed its activists were attacked by Left supporters and three were injured on Monday.

Following the incidents, the administration had banned protests and gatherings and the campus was made out of bounds for outsiders and mediapersons. Even students of the varsity had to show ID cards to enter hostels and the eateries were closed.

"JNU administration has received reports that the newly elected office bearers of JNUSU or their alleged supporters have been creating disturbance either by disrupting the necessary security checking by wardens or have been disrupting the routine official work of the officer staff or administrative officers of the hostels," the JNU registrar said in a statement.

While it would be appreciated that JNUSU office bearers help the security staff by being vigilant about the miscreants who may intend to cause disturbance, but they must also realise that obstructing varsity officials or its security from doing their duty is not only against the rules, it also damages the ethos which guide the stakeholders of this institution to live in harmony and peace, it said.

"JNU administration advises and appeals to every section of the university to abide by the ethos and principles and rules and regulations. No violations of the rules will be allowed and individuals responsible in causing any disturbance and discomfort to others will be held accountable," the registrar said.

In response, the JNUSU said the administration should have initiated a dialogue with them.

"However, you have instead chosen to make unsubstantiated allegations and statements which erode the trust of the student community upon the JNU administration in the restoration of normal democratic functioning," it said.

The students union said the various security checks are "inimical to the restoration of JNU's democratic ethos".

The JNUSU claimed the students are being harassed by the wardens and security personnel in the name of security.

They said many hostels have conducted general body meetings in a democratic manner and expressed the hope "their mandates are respected".

The JNUSU is also against the "wanton raids" that are taking place across JNU, they said.

The students union demanded an end to checks and security measures and withdrawal of circulars with immediate effect, besides a meeting with the administration at the earliest.

On Saturday, groups clashed ahead of the counting, which was suspended after election authorities cited "forcible entry" and "attempts to snatch away ballot boxes".

Six FIRs have been registered on the basis of cross complaints in connection with the alleged incidents of violence on the JNU campus.

