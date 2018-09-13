J&K: Encounter Underway Between Militants And Security Forces In Sopore

A gunfight erupted between the security forces and militants on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town, police said.

Upon receiving a tip-off about the presence of militants, the security forces including personnel from Rashtriya Rifles (RR), the state police's Special Operations Group (SOG and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), cordoned off the town's Arampora area.

"As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired at the security forces triggering the ongoing gunfight," the police said.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Sopore.

Educational institutions were also asked to remain shut for the day.

IANS