Jharkhand: 2 Muslim Men Lynched In Godda District On Suspicion Of Cattle Theft, 4 Arrested

Two men were lynched by villagers in Jharkhand's Godda district on suspicion of cattle theft, a senior district official said on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner Kiran Kumari Pasi said the two were beaten to death by people in a village in the Deodand police station area on Tuesday night.

According to the police, a group of five people had stolen 12 buffaloes from Dullu village. While three of them managed to escape, Murtaza Ansari and Charku Ansari were caught by the mob.

“Villagers claim that that they found the missing buffaloes in the possession of the two people in Bankatti area,” said Godda superintendent of police Rajiv Kumar Singh, according to the Hindustan Times. “They were beaten to death.”

Four persons have been arrested in this connection, she said, adding a huge police force, along with a magistrate, has been deployed in the village.

The situation in the village is under control, the officer said.

(With PTI inputs)