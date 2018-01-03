Jet Airways Derosters Two Senior Pilots For Fighting In Cockpit

Two senior pilots of the Jet Airways London-Mumbai flight - a man and a woman - fought inside the cockpit, following which they were derostered, pending an internal investigation.

The scuffle between the pilot and the co-pilot began when the flight was scheduled for take-off to Mumbai, on the New Year's day.

A Jet Airways spokesperson said that a 'misunderstanding occurred between the cockpit crew,' adding the matter was resolved amicably later.

"A misunderstanding occurred between the cockpit crew of Jet Airways flight 9W 119, London - Mumbai of January 01, 2018. However, the same was quickly resolved amicably and the flight with 324 guests including two infants and 14 crew members continued its journey to Mumbai, landing safely," Jet Airways said in a statement.

The Airline added the incident was reported to the DGCA and that the concerned crew were derostered pending an internal investigation, that was since initiated.

"At Jet Airways, safety of guests, crew and assets is of paramount importance and the airline has zero tolerance for any action of its employees that compromises safety," the statement added.

ANI