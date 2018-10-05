ISL 2018-19: Stunning Last-Gasp Pranjal Bhumji Strike Denies Kerala Blasters All Three Points

Related Stories Kerala Blasters To Wear Special Jersey In Honour Of Fishermen, Armed Forces For Their Help During Kerala Flood

Two-time finalists Kerala Blasters were denied a second successive win in only the second outing of Indian Super League (ISL) 2018-19 season with Mumbai City finding a deserving last-gasp equaliser at Kochi on Friday.

Blasters, playing a more attacking game, took the lead in the 24th minute thanks to a Holicharan Narzary strike from a Seminlen Doungel assist. And the hosts were comfortable holding to a one-goal lead.

But the visitors' persistence paid off in the third minute of the injury time at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as the final result read 1-1 draw, a fair result considering how both the teams came close to scoring lot more goals, but without any decisive edge. And the hero was Pranjal Bhumji, who drove an unstoppable long ranger to beat Dheeraj Moirangthem.

For the hosts, they could have persisted with the starting XI, but nonetheless introduced known faces like CK Vineeth and Courage Pekuson. However, the end result – still read a 1-1 to the chagrin of David James, who was more involved in the play than some outfield players. Blasters could have easily taken the lead in the third minute but were denied by a brilliant save by Amrinder Singh as Doungel was left watching the ball from a lame attempt.

At the stoppage time, Bhumij produced a long-range strike which beat Dheeraj to share the spoils. It gave Jorge Costa one expensive smile, glinted by the fact that they have earned a hard-fought point.

Looking from a statistical point of view, it was the visitors who have enjoyed slightly better position even though Blasters' direct approach almost paid rich dividends.

With a vociferous crowd supporting the local team, which came out wearing 'tributes' to the countless fishermen and soldiers who have helped Kerala survived the horrific floods, it was indeed an intimidating platform for any visiting team.

But the Mumbai squad, which suffered a 0-2 thrashing at the hands of 'Spaniards' from Jamshedpur in their first match, stood up to the challenge, blow for blow, traded punches in a thrilling encounter. Yes, there's no complaining about the quality though, for obvious reasons.

Despite the reversal of fortunes, Blasters are at the top of the table with four points from two matches, with NorthEast United at second on goal difference.

Mumbai are 8th in the ten-team competition with 1 point from to matches, just above pointless former two-time champions Chennaiyin and ATK.