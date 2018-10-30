ISL 2018-19, Delhi Dynamos Vs NorthEast United: Preview, Live Streaming, TV Guide, Likely XIs

Eyeing their first win of the season, Delhi Dynamos will hope to put their inconsistent start behind them when they face NorthEast United in an Indian Super League (ISL) match on Tuesday.

Josep Gombau's side have been dominating the proceedings but it's the final product that has led the side down. Dynamos completed more than 500 passes in their last game and had 24 shots on goal, but the attacking line has failed to find the net with striker Andrija Kaluderovic finding the net just once this season.

Against Mumbai, it was yet again on the counter attacks that the side conceded goals and it is something Gombau and his team are working on fixing.

Marcos Tebar remains the only concern for Dynamos heading into this game with the Spaniard nursing a hamstring injury.

The visitors, meanwhile, come into this game placed second in the league and much of it has been due to the fine form of striker Ogbeche who has found the back of the net five times so far.

Gombau though is hopeful that the Dynamos defence can stop the strong NorthEast attack.

How to watch the match live:

Date: October 30 (Tuesday)

Time: 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

TV Guide: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Key numbers ahead of the match:

- Delhi have a 3-2 head-to-head record with three draws.

- Delhi have scored three goals, joint-lowest with FC Pune this season, as against NorthEast's eight.

Likely XIs:

Delhi Dynamos: Francisco Dorronsoro; Pritam Kotal (c), Marti Crespi, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das; Vinit Rai, Gianni Zuiverloon, Rene Mihelic, Romeo Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Andrija Kaludjerovic

NorthEast: Pawan Kumar; Reagan, Mato Grgic, Robert Lalthlamuana, Provat Lakra; Rowllin Borges, Jose Leudo, Redeem Tlang, Federico Gallego, Nikhil Kadam; Bartholomew Ogbeche (c)