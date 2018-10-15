India Vs West Indies: Rishabh Pant Breaks MS Dhoni's Record

Rishabh Pant missed out on a deserved hundred on Day 3 of the second and final Test against the West Indies at Hyderabad. The wicketkeeper-batsman departed after making 92, his second score of 92 in the series.

Amid the heartbreak, the 21-year-old managed to go past Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of 297 runs after the first five matches.

After making his Test making in England at Nottingham in August, Pant has scored 346 runs in eight innings, at an average of 43.25 with one hundred and two fifties.

On Sunday, he missed out on a deserved century against the Windies at Hyderabad. Resuming on his overnight score of 85, the Delhi cricketer got out after adding another seven runs.

This is the second time in two innings that he got out on 92, thus becoming the second Indian player to be dismissed in the 90s in successive innings after his mentor Rahul Dravid. Former India captain was dismissed for 92 and 93 in successive innings against Sri Lanka in 1997.

Interestingly enough, Dhoni also got out twice at the identical score of 92, against England at The Oval in 2007 and against Australia at Mohali in 2008.

Pant is already anointed as the heir apparent to ageing Dhoni. The Delhi wicket-keeper was included in the Indian ODI squad for the first two matches against the Windies as Dhoni's cover.