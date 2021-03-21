Bengal Polls: TMC MP Sisir Adhikari Invited To Amit Shah’s Rally On Sunday, Says BJP

March 21, 2021
Poshan
TMC MP Sisir Adhikari is the father of Suvendu Adhikari, former TMC politician who has been pitted by the BJP against Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram

Outlook Web Bureau 21 March 2021
Sisir Adhikari
Veteran Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Member of Parliament Sisir Adhikari met Bhartiya Janata Party leader Mansukh Mandviya on Saturday, raising speculation about him attending Amit Shah's rally at Purba Medinipur in West Bengal on Sunday. 

Sisir Adhikari is the father of Suvendu Adhikari, former TMC politician who has been pitted by the saffron party against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram in the upcoming state polls. 

Mandviya visited Adhikari's residence to invite the veteran politician to Shah's Egra rally and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's March 24 public meeting at Kanthi in Purba Medinipur, a top BJP source said.

Confirming the invitation from BJP top brass, Adhikari's son and TMC MP Dibyendu Adhikari told reporters, "We have spoken to the BJP leadership. We will take the final decision about whether to attend or not tomorrow morning."

Dibyendu's elder brother Suvendu Adhikari, the protege-turned political foe of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, joined the BJP at a rally of Shah in December last year. His other younger brother Soumendu left TMC to join the BJP shortly afterward.

Septuagenarian Sisir Adhikari had earlier been removed as chairman of the prestigious Digha-Shankarpur Development Council and president of the Trinamool's district unit.

On March 13, BJP MP from Hooghly and the party's assembly poll candidate from Chunchura Locket Chatterjee had visited the Adhikari residence and had lunch with him.

Both sides however did not confirm at that time if Sisir Adhikari and his son Dibyendu will join the BJP and attend Shah and Modi's rally.

(With inputs from PTI)

Outlook Web Bureau Amit Shah Mamata Banerjee Suvendu Adhikari Bhartiya Janata Party West Bengal West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Assembly Elections Assembly Elections 2021 Election Trinamool Congress (TMC) BJP National

