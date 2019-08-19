Water Level In Yamuna Breaches 'Warning Mark', Delhi CM Calls For Emergency Meeting

Water level in the Yamuna River crossed the “warning mark” in the capital and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called for an emergency meeting to take stock on the situation.

The AAP chief, while responding to a Twitter user’s query about the situation , said, “Am meeting officers from all concerned depts at 1 pm to assess the situation and the preparations.”

Kejriwal was responding to Manoj Mishra, who had on Sunday tweeted, “Beware Delhi. Release of 8.47 lakh cusec at Hathnikund (HKB) at 1900 hrs today is highest ever recorded. Tho presumably d 1978 flood was bigger but no records exist 4 there was no one at then Tajewala barrage 2 record. If level in Delhi crosses 207.49 (1978) then this is biggest!"

Yamuna River was flowing at 204.70 meters on Monday, above the warning mark which is 204.50 meters. The river crossed the warning mark after huge amounts of water was released from Hathni Kund Barrage in Haryana. The "danger mark" is 205.33 meters.

The Delhi government has sent out orders for the evacuation of people from low-lying areas. Additionally, civil defence volunteers have also been stationed to facilitate rescue operations.

"We have deployed forces. Our department is ready for rescue operations. We got to know that water has been released from Hatni Kund Barrage. We will ensure that people shift to safer places," Lalit Goyal, Civil Defence Officer, told ANI.

(With ANI inputs)