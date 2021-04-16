Visibility Affected Due To Dust Storm In Delhi

A dust storm hit the national capital on Friday afternoon is reportedly affecting visibility. However, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the cloudy weather brought the mercury down slightly.

The storm hit Delhi at around 4 pm with a wind speed of 50 kilometres per hour. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, predicted that a hailstorm is likely and very light rain has also been recorded in some areas.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 20.2 degrees Celsius in the morning. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, the capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius, the highest so far this season. The minimum temperature had settled at 21.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

The mercury is predicted to remain below 40 degrees Celsius for the next five to six days, the IMD said.

-With PTI inputs.

