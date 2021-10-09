Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

J&K: Teachers' Killings Monger Fear, Insecurity In Valley

Many Hindus, Sikhs plan to boycott government offices until situation improves; PAGD blames Centre

J&K: Teachers' Killings Monger Fear, Insecurity In Valley
Representational Image | AP

Trending

J&K: Teachers' Killings Monger Fear, Insecurity In Valley
outlookindia.com
2021-10-09T18:17:44+05:30
Naseer Ganai
Naseer Ganai

Naseer Ganai

More stories from Naseer Ganai
View All

Published: 09 Oct 2021, Updated: 09 Oct 2021 6:17 pm

 The recent killing of two teachers in Srinagar has created a climate of fear among minorities, with political parties saying the present situation is worrying and has not been seen in Kashmir since the early ’90s. According to official sources, many Kashmiri Pandit government employees haven’t attended office since October 7.

“Our parents decided to stay here. And I have never seen them so fearful. I have heard my parents for the first time regretting their decision of staying back in the Valley. They are now saying we will always have to live with this fear whenever anything like this happens,” says a young Pandit man from Srinagar, pleading anonymity. “We have been told not to go out till the situation improves. The government must do something to make us feel safe,” he adds.

The Gurudawara Prabandhak Committee (GPC) said on October 9 that minority community members won’t join work unless the government assures their protection. General Secretary G.P.C. Navtej Singh said though there were many incidents in the past targeting minorities, the government failed to safeguard the minority community in Jammu and Kashmir. “We demand that the government provides security to government employees and assure the minority community that they are safe in the Valley,” he said. Singh said that all Kashmiris should come forward and condemn the attacks.

“We have already informed the government that we will not join government offices till we are not provided security. We are boycotting our government jobs till security is provided,” said Sardar Satpal Singh, president of Gurudawara Prabandak Committee Budgam.

Political parties say the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has gone from bad to worse but the government is adopting coercive policies instead of taking any corrective measures. Police sources say hundreds of youths, especially those booked previously in stone-throwing cases, have been picked up in various districts. 

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

“My fears are compounded by the fact that instead of course correction, GOI will continue its muscular policy to reap political dividends in elections. Case in point being the upcoming UP polls,” former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

National Conference spokesperson Ifra Jan argues that of 28 people who have been killed this year, 23 are Muslims, so nobody in Jammu & Kashmir at this point is safe.

Fear gripped minorities as militants killed well-known chemist Makan Lal Bindroo at his shop in the high-security zone of the Iqbal Park area on October 5. This was followed by the killing of a Bhelpuri vendor in Lalbazar, in Srinagar. In the third attack, in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, militants shot dead a civilian, Mohammad Shafi Lone. The attacks sent shockwaves across the Valley.

On the morning of October 7, terrorists shot dead a school principal, Supinder Kaur, 50, and a teacher, Deepak Chand inside the school premises in Eidgah. 

The Resistance Front (TRF), claimed responsibility for the attack and said the teachers were killed for their role in getting students to participate in a “function at school on August 15”. 

On the same evening, the CRPF personnel shot dead 28-year old nomad, Parvez Ahmad of Larnoo. The CRPF claims the incident happened when a Scorpio ignored a signal to stop by a road heckpost set up by 40 battalion.

On October 2, militants had killed Majid Ahmad Gojri and Mohammad Shafi Dar in Srinagar for their alleged links with security forces. The Resistance Front had claimed responsibility for the killings.

Since August this year, the Valley has witnessed a series of killings, including that of unarmed policemen. The BJP says at least 23 party workers have been killed in different militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in the past two years; in Kulgam district alone, nine BJP workers have been killed.

Police have said that of the 28 civilians killed since January, only seven are non-Muslims. While Muslim workers of the BJP have usually been the targets of such attacks, the killing of a Kashmiri Pandits, a Sikh and non-local Hindus have led to outrage and fear among minorities.

The Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) says the current situation prevailing in Jammu & Kashmir is the result of the failure of the Centre’s policies.

The PAGD statement was issued after a meeting at the residence of Farooq Abdullah to take stock of the current situation. The meeting was attended by former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, PAGD spokesman Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami and NC MP Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi.

 “Whether it was demonetisation or removal of Article 370, these decisions were sold to the country as a solution to the problems of militancy and alienation in Kashmir. Today it has been shown without any doubt that neither have contributed to improving the security situation in J&K. Some recent decisions of the Jammu & Kashmir administration have only served to heighten differences between the communities that otherwise were living peacefully amongst each other”.

“The onus to create a conducive security environment lies with the Government of India; however, we as responsible political parties of Jammu & Kashmir will play our role to the best of our ability to reduce the levels of suspicion and fear,” the PAGD said.

“While it is true that the majority of the civilian deaths in Kashmir have been Muslims, it does not absolve us of our responsibility to do everything in our power to help those who belong to religious minorities feel secure and we appeal to those who may be considering fleeing the Valley to reconsider their decision,” the statement said.

Tags

Naseer Ganai Srinagar Teachers' Killings Jammu and Kashmir Civilians Militants National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

‘I Lost My Dear Father To Bullets. We Are All In It Together’: Sajad Gani Lone

‘I Lost My Dear Father To Bullets. We Are All In It Together’: Sajad Gani Lone

Shimla’s Heritage Rothney Castle Slipping Into Oblivion

Delhi Coal Crisis: Load Shedding Likely In Coming Days; CM Kejriwal Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention

Lakhimpur Kheri: Farmers To Stop Trains On October 18 In Protest

Himachal’s First CM Believed ‘Small Is Beautiful’

Heroin Worth Over Rs 2 Crore Recovered From Assam, One held

‘Don’t Consider Those Culprits Who Killed BJP Workers In Lakhimpur Kheri’: Rakesh Tikait

Lakhimpur Tragedy May Singe Ashish Mishra Aka Monu Bhaiya’s MLA Dreams

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ramlila With A Difference

Ramlila With A Difference

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Advertisement

More from India

Congress Working Committee Meeting On October 16

Congress Working Committee Meeting On October 16

Mayawati To Write To EC Urging Ban Of Media Outlets' Pre-Poll Surveys From 6 Months Before Elections

Mayawati To Write To EC Urging Ban Of Media Outlets' Pre-Poll Surveys From 6 Months Before Elections

India Fears Bigger Geopolitical Conflict As China's Build-Up In Eastern Ladakh Continues

India Fears Bigger Geopolitical Conflict As China's Build-Up In Eastern Ladakh Continues

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Appears Before SIT

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Appears Before SIT

Read More from Outlook

Delhi Coal Crisis: Load Shedding Likely In Coming Days; CM Kejriwal Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention

Delhi Coal Crisis: Load Shedding Likely In Coming Days; CM Kejriwal Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention

Outlook Web Desk / The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek an end to the electricity crisis in the national capital.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Farmers To Stop Trains On October 18 In Protest

Lakhimpur Kheri: Farmers To Stop Trains On October 18 In Protest

Outlook Web Desk / The farmer leaders said Lakhimpur Kheri incident was a ‘pre-planned conspiracy’ to ‘terrorize’ farmers, while demanding arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra and his son Ashish.

Nehwal Dismisses Retirement Plans; Wants To Enjoy Fame, Money

Nehwal Dismisses Retirement Plans; Wants To Enjoy Fame, Money

Koushik Paul / After the heartbreak of missing out on the Tokyo Olympics qualification, Saina Nehwal sets her sights on Paris 2024.

Lakhimpur Tragedy May Singe Ashish Mishra Aka Monu Bhaiya’s MLA Dreams

Lakhimpur Tragedy May Singe Ashish Mishra Aka Monu Bhaiya’s MLA Dreams

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / This time, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra had put himself out as a contender from the BJP in the 2022 assembly elections.

Advertisement