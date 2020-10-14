October 14, 2020
Corona
Sun Pharma Receives Positive Results From Phase 3 Trial For Investigational Drug

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company said that the phase 3 trial for its investigational drug, SDN-037 met specified endpoints. The drug treats inflammation and pain associated with ocular surgery

PTI 14 October 2020
Representational Image
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) on Wednesday said it has received positive top-line results from phase 3 trial for its investigational drug, SDN-037, for the treatment of inflammation and pain associated with ocular surgery.

SPARC said its investigational drug met pre-specified primary and secondary endpoints.

"SPARC reported positive top-line results from its phase 3 trial for its investigational drug, SDN-037, for the treatment of inflammation and pain associated with ocular surgery. The trial met its pre-specified primary and secondary objectives," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The objective of the trial was to assess the efficacy and safety of SDN-037 in clearing the inflammation and pain, the company added.

Shares of SPARC were trading 0.56 per cent higher at Rs 170.30 a piece on BSE.

