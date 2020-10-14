Sun Pharma Receives Positive Results From Phase 3 Trial For Investigational Drug

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) on Wednesday said it has received positive top-line results from phase 3 trial for its investigational drug, SDN-037, for the treatment of inflammation and pain associated with ocular surgery.

SPARC said its investigational drug met pre-specified primary and secondary endpoints.

"SPARC reported positive top-line results from its phase 3 trial for its investigational drug, SDN-037, for the treatment of inflammation and pain associated with ocular surgery. The trial met its pre-specified primary and secondary objectives," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The objective of the trial was to assess the efficacy and safety of SDN-037 in clearing the inflammation and pain, the company added.

Shares of SPARC were trading 0.56 per cent higher at Rs 170.30 a piece on BSE.

