Sky-Walk Ready! Bihar’s First Glass Bridge To Offer Great View, Check Pics

You must have heard about the majestic 'glass walkways' in the United States of America or China. But now, there's soon to be one much closer to home. You read that right!

A glass bridge at Rajgir in Bihar is almost ready to welcome tourists all over the world. This is the first glass bridge being built in Bihar to increase the footfall of domestic and overseas visitors in the state.

ðÂÂÂThose who have for long found frivolous reasons to deride #Bihar, despite the turnaround in its fortunes, thanks to the sterling vision of CM Shri @NitishKumar, should pause and WATCHðÂÂ¬ this IMAGEðÂÂ¸. It captures idea that is #NewBihar ~ TALL, TRANSPARENT, MAJESTIC & VIBRANT. ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/143CVipTek — Sanjay Kumar Jha (@SanjayJhaBihar) December 20, 2020

The glass bridge built-in line with China’s Hangzhou province glass bridge will be 85 feet in length and 6 feet in width and can accommodate 40 visitors at a time.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on December 19 visited Rajgir to inspect the progress of the 'nature safari' work being carried out there. It is one of the dream projects of the Janata Dal (United) (JDU) leader.

The glass bridge will be a part of the nature safari that is being developed in 500 acres of the historical Budh Marg. There will be around 18 glass covered cabins in the new ropeway, each with 8 tourists that will cover 750 meters in five minutes.

Vibrant & progressive ~ #NewBihar!



With an elegant new #GlassBridge, Zoo Safari, Nature safari, #Rajgir looks so amazingly wonderful!



Under the leadership of CM Sri @NitishKumar, we're working relentlessly to develop our state as a tourism hub.



Do visit! pic.twitter.com/7CG49AJeIl — Sanjay Kumar Jha (@SanjayJhaBihar) December 19, 2020

That’s not all, the tourists can also indulge in various adventure sports like air cycling or be a part of Gondola ropeway ride. Butterfly park, Ayurveda park will be the other major attraction of the place.

Cottages are being built in the areas for comfortable stay of visitors. Beautification of Venu Van is also underway.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine