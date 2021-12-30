Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Six JeM Terrorists Including Two Pakistani Nationals Killed In Two Encounters In Jammu And Kashmir

According to Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, Six terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM killed in two separate encounters while two of them have been identified as Pakistani nationals.

Representational Image | PTI

2021-12-30T08:57:48+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 8:57 am

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday confirmed that six terrorists, including two Pakistan nationals, have been killed in two separate encounters with the security forces in Anantnag and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to police, one encounter broke out in Nowgam  of Anantnag district while another gunfight took place in Kulgam district, both in south Kashmir.

Six militants of the Jaish-e-Mhammad were killed in the encounter that broke out between militants and security forces in Mirhama area of the neighbouring Kulgam district.

"Six terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM killed in two separate encounters. 4 among the killed terrorists have been identified so far as two Pakistani & two local terrorists. Identification of other 02 terrorists is being ascertained. A big success for us," Kashmir Zone police tweeted this morning, quoting Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

A police official said the first encounter happened when security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nowgam Shahabad of Dooru in the south Kashmir district acting on a specific input about the presence of militants.

The exchange of firing was going on and further details were awaited, he said.

In the initial firing, a police personnel was injured and has been shifted to a hospital, the official added.

Jammu and Kashmir Police Jammu and Kashmir
