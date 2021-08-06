RSS Affiliate Co-Convenor And BJP Leader Lock Horn Over Retro Tax

Also read Govt Brings Tax Withdrawal Bill To Lok Sabha To Revoke Tax Demand On Cairn, Vodafone

BJP leader Vijay Chauthaiwale and RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan on Friday locked horn on Twitter over the government's move to scrap retrospective taxation.

Mahajan termed the government’s move to scrap retrospective taxation as a ‘relief to thieves’.

"It is true that under pressure from international arbitration, government had no other option, but the title should be Relief to thieves -- Thousands of Crores of Rupees Loss to Government and Public. A great example of disadvantages of foreign investment," he wrote on the microblogging website, along with pictures of news articles published in this connection.

Reacting to Mahajan's tweet, Chauthaiwale, who is in charge of the ruling BJP's foreign affairs department, wrote on Twitter: "Dear Shri @ashwani_mahajan, so are you demanding total ban on FDI?"

Responding to the BJP leader's tweet, Mahajan asked if it was a crime to talk about advantages and disadvantages of a policy.

"Sir ji, read the tweet. Is it a crime to talk about advantages and disadvantages of a policy?" the SJM co-convenor tweeted.

Chauthaiwale hit back, tweeting, "Everything that is not criminal may not be in larger national interest, a point you repeatedly fail to acknowledge."

Mahajan asked him to come for a debate on the issue.

"Shri @vijai63 why don't you come for a debate about your 'great' beliefs," he said.

The Lok Sabha passed the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 on Friday amid continuous protests by opposition parties over the Pegasus snooping row and other issues.

(PTI inputs)

