November 04, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  'Reminds Of Emergency': I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar Condemns Arnab Goswami's Arrest

'Reminds Of Emergency': I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar Condemns Arnab Goswami's Arrest

Javadekar tweeted, "We condemn the attack on press freedom in Maharashtra."

PTI 04 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
'Reminds Of Emergency': I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar Condemns Arnab Goswami's Arrest
PTI
'Reminds Of Emergency': I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar Condemns Arnab Goswami's Arrest
outlookindia.com
2020-11-04T10:11:48+05:30

Reacting to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's arrest, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday described it as "an attack on press freedom" in Maharashtra and said it reminded of the "Emergency days".

 Police on Wednesday arrested Goswami from his residence in Mumbai for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer, a police official said.

Javadekar tweeted, "We condemn the attack on press freedom in Maharashtra."

"This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this," he said.

 A team of Alibaug Police picked up Goswami from his residence Mumbai.

Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed that he was assaulted by police at his home, while being taken away.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Mumbai Police Arrest Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Prakash Javadekar Arnab Goswami Smriti Irani Delhi National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos