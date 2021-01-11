Refused To Be Served Chicken, 2 Drunk Men Set Hotel On Fire In Maharashtra

In a shocking incident of food-related violence, two men were arrested for allegedly setting a roadside hotel on fire in Maharashtra after its owner refused to serve them chicken.

The accused Shankar Tayde (29) and Sagar Patel (19) visited the hotel in Beltarodi area and asked for chicken around 1 am, an official said.

As the hotel owner expressed his inability to oblige, they set the hotel ablaze, he said, adding that nobody was injured in the incident.

Earlier in another case, a lawyer opened fire at a hotel in Kelambakkam near Mamallapuram after he was given veg food. The lawyer had ordered non-veg grub but was instead served veg food.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine