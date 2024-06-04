Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Noida Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Congress Leads In GZB, BJP In Noida

Ghaziabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency, established in 2008 through delimitation, is among Uttar Pradesh's 80 parliamentary constituencies. The voting for the Ghaziabad Parliamentary constituency took place on April 26, 2024. In this year's Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has nominated Atul Garg, while the Congress has put forward Dolly Sharma as their candidate.