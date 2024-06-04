Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Noida Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Congress Leads In GZB, BJP In Noida

Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Gautam Buddha Nagar/Noida are among the key Lok Sabha seats from the NCR region. While Ghaziabad and Noida fall under Uttar Pradesh, Gurgaon is in Haryana.
All the three cities are neighbouring Delhi.
Ghaziabad Lok Sabha Constituency
Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency, established in 2008 through delimitation, is among Uttar Pradesh's 80 parliamentary constituencies. The voting for the Ghaziabad Parliamentary constituency took place on April 26, 2024. In this year's Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has nominated Atul Garg, while the Congress has put forward Dolly Sharma as their candidate.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Vijay Kumar Singh of the BJP secured victory with 942,576 votes, defeating the SP's Suresh Bansal. The margin of victory in that election was 499,961 votes.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Vijay Kumar Singh of the BJP emerged victorious with 758,113 votes, while the INC's Raj Babbar was the runner-up. The margin of victory in that election was 566,925 votes.
Gurgaon Lok Sabha Seat
The Gurgaon constituency, one of Haryana's ten Lok Sabha seats, was established in 2008 following the Delimitation Commission of India's recommendations.
It comprises nine legislative assembly segments across Gurgaon, Mewat, and Rewari districts, including areas like Bawal, Rewari, Pataudi, Badshapur, Gurgaon, Sohna, Nuh, Ferozepur Jirka, and Punahana.
In the 2024 elections held on May 25, the BJP nominated Rao Inderjit Singh, while the Congress fielded Raj Babbar as their candidate.
Gautam Buddha Nagar/Noida Lok Sabha Seat
Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha constituency, formed in 2008 through delimitation, encompasses Bulandshahr and Gautam Buddha Nagar districts. It comprises five Vidhan Sabha segments, with Noida, Jewar, and Dadri falling under G.B. Nagar district, and Sikandrabad and Khurja under Bulandshahr district.
The voting for the Gautam Buddha Nagar Parliamentary constituency took place on April 26, 2024. Mahesh Sharma, a two-time winner, returns to the electoral arena as a BJP candidate. The SP has nominated Mahendra Singh Nagar, while the BSP has put forward Rajendra Singh Solanki as their candidate.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Dr. Mahesh Sharma of the BJP secured victory with 8,28,164 votes, defeating Satveer of the BSP party by a margin of 3,34,743 votes. Similarly, in the 2014 elections, Dr. Mahesh Sharma of the BJP emerged victorious with 5,99,174 votes, defeating Narendra Bhati of the SP party by a margin of 2,79,825 votes.