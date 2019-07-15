﻿
Rajasthan Court Ends Practice Of Addressing Judges As 'My Lord', 'Your Lordship'

The Supreme Court had made similar remarks earlier in 2014, while hearing a PIL seeking prohibition on usage of such terms to address judges.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 July 2019
Rajasthan High Court
The Rajasthan High Court on Monday issued a public notice to put an end to the practice of addressing judges as "My Lord" and "Your Lordship".

"To honour the mandate of equality enshrined in the Constitution of India, the Full Court in its meeting dated July 14 has unanimously resolved to request the counsels and those who appear before the court to desist from addressing the judges as 'My Lord' and 'Your Lordship'," said the notice.

The Supreme Court had made similar remarks earlier in 2014, while hearing a PIL seeking prohibition on usage of such terms to address judges.

A bench of Justices H.L. Dattu and S.A. Bobde then observed that it was not compulsory to address the court as "My Lord", "Your Lordship" or even "Your Honour".

The bench, however, had rejected the plea saying that it could not direct lawyers on how to address the court.

(IANS)

