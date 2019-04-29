Rahul Gandhi Files Reply In SC On Contempt Notice Issued For Remarks On Rafale Verdict

﻿
The counsel appearing for Congress chief Rahul Gandhi mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and said they be allowed to file a reply on the contempt notice.

29 April 2019
Congress President Rahul Gandhi filed his reply in Supreme Court for a notice issued to him against his remarks on Rafale verdict.
2019-04-29T12:19:44+0530

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday filed his reply in the Supreme Court on a notice issued to him after a contempt case by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi for his remarks on the Rafale verdict.

The counsel appearing for Gandhi mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and said they be allowed to file a reply on the contempt notice.

The bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, allowed advocate Sunil Fernandes, who was appearing for Gandhi, to file the counter affidavit.

The apex court had on April 23 issued criminal contempt notice to Gandhi for his "chowkidar chor hai" remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while referring to the Rafale judgment, which the apex court said was "incorrectly attributed" to it.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Gandhi Delhi Supreme Court Congress Rafale Deal National

or just type initial letters