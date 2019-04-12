﻿
BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi Moves SC Against Rahul Gandhi's Remarks On Rafale

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking contempt action against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for attributing his remarks on the recent Rafale verdict to the apex court.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 April 2019
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will hear the plea on April 15.

Lekhi in her plea said Gandhi has attributed his personal remarks to the top court and tried to create prejudice.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Lekhi, told the bench that Congress president made a remark that the "Supreme Court has said, chowkidaar chor hai" in the verdict.

