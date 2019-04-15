﻿
Rahul Dravid, Karnataka Election Commission's Ambassador, Can't Vote In Lok Sabha Elections

Rahul Dravid was part of the Karnataka Election Commission's campaign to boost voting but will be unable to vote himself in the Lok Sabha elections himself

Outlook Web Bureau 15 April 2019
Former cricketer Rahul Dravid, who was part of the Election Commission's campaign to boost voting, will miss out on voting in the current Lok Sabha polls as he did take steps to get his name included in the voters' list after a change of residence in Bengaluru.

Rahul Dravid and his family had moved from their ancestral house in Indiranagar to Ashwathnagar and subsequently, names of him and his wife were removed from the Electoral Rolls.

This was based on Form 7 for deletions submitted by his brother, Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said in Bengaluru on Monday.

"...but after shifting to new residence Rahul Dravid did not take steps to get his name included in the electoral roll although registration officials visited there several times," Kumar said.

The electoral authorities came to know about Dravid's name not being in the list after finalisation of the electoral rolls.

Karnataka goes to the first phase of elections on April 18 for 14 constituencies, including those in the city.

Dravid was roped in by the EC for the voters' awareness campaign during the Karnataka assembly elections in May last year.

PTI

