Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Punjab Political Turmoil: Sidhu To Meet Punjab CM On Thursday

Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Punjab Congress Chief who had recently resigned after CM Capt. Amarinder Singh stepped down tweeted and informed about his upcoming meeting with new CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and recently stepped down Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu | Twitter

outlookindia.com
2021-09-30T13:17:00+05:30
Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 1:17 pm

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said he will be meeting Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for talks on Thursday.

The move comes a day after Channi reached out to Sidhu and offered to resolve issues through dialogue.

Sidhu, who resigned as the state Congress chief on Tuesday, tweeted,

Sidhu on Wednesday had raised questions over the appointments of director general of police, state's advocate general and other “tainted” leaders.

The Punjab unit of the Congress is in political turmoil after Amarinder Singh was removed as Chief Minister and following it, the  Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from his post ahead of the crucial assembly elections in the state early next year. Factionalism in Punjab Congress has come to the fore over recent appointments of the new cabinet and other top officials.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Channi had said, "I have spoken to Sidhu sahab over telephone today. The party is supreme and the government accepts the party's ideology and follows that. (I told him that) You come, sit and talk".

"If you (Sidhu) feel there is anything wrong, you can point it out," he said.

When asked what was Sidhu's response, Channi had said the leader told him that he would sit and talk, and would give him time for a meeting.

Channi said his government will set up a team under a special prosecutor for fighting cases in courts.

"We are setting up a team of a special prosecutor and 10 members, and it will handle our (state government) important cases," he said.

"A special team will be appointed. Therefore, there should not be any doubt on me. Everything will be transparent," he further said.

He said, "Whatever feedback we got from colleagues and others and whosoever could be appointed, we appointed. But the decisions will be taken according to the people of Punjab."

"I have no objection or any ego in anything. I am very clear. If anything sends wrong message to people, I will not be rigid on it," he said in an apparent reference to recent appointments.

The CM had said that he would never step back on issues for which he had been fighting, apparently referring to delivery of justice in the 2015 desecration cases.

(With PTI Inputs)

