﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  NIA Arrests JeM Operative For 2017 Terror Attack On CRPF Camp In J&K's Lethpora

NIA Arrests JeM Operative For 2017 Terror Attack On CRPF Camp In J&K's Lethpora

The Jaish-e-Mohammed operative was arrested from Jammu by the NIA in connection with the attack on the CRPF camp at Lethpora in South Kashmir on December 30 night in 2017.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 April 2019
NIA Arrests JeM Operative For 2017 Terror Attack On CRPF Camp In J&K's Lethpora
Representative Image
NIA Arrests JeM Operative For 2017 Terror Attack On CRPF Camp In J&K's Lethpora
outlookindia.com
2019-04-06T16:21:09+0530

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested an operative of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed in connection with the 2017 terror attack on a CRPF camp in South Kashmir.

Syed Hilal Andrabi, 35, of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, was produced before a court which sent him to five days police custody, officials said.

He was arrested from Jammu by the NIA in connection with the attack on the CRPF camp at Lethpora in South Kashmir on December 30 night in 2017, in which five personnel were killed. Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed during the 36-hour-long gunfight.

The UN-proscribed JeM had sent two suicide attackers to the camp, including the 16-year-old son of a policeman who had joined the outfit a few months before the attack.

An active over ground worker of the JeM, Andrabi is a key conspirator who provided logistic support in the form of sheltering the terrorists and conducting reconnaissance of the CRPF group centre before the attack, the NIA said.

With his arrest, the total number of accused arrested in the case has risen to four, it said.

Andrabi's arrest came days after Nisar Ahmed Tantray, whose brother Noor Trali is believed to have helped revive the JeM in Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested by the NIA after being deported from the UAE in the same case.

Earlier last month, the NIA arrested Fayaz Ahmed Magray from Pulwama for allegedly being the "key conspirator" of the 2017 attack and accused him of providing logistical support such as shelter to the militants and conducting reconnaissance of the CRPF Group Centre, Lethpora before the attack.

The JeM has claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, in which 40 personnel were killed.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Pulwama NIA - National Investigation Agency Jaish-e-Mohammad CRPF Terror Attack National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : TikTok Failing To Suspend Accounts Of People Sending Inappropriate Messages To Teenagers: Report
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters