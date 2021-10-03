Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 03, 2021
NCB Busts Rave Party Aboard Mumbai-Goa Cruise Ship, 10 Persons Detained

Based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team, led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, had raided the Goa-bound cruise ship on Saturday evening and recovered drugs from some of the passengers, the official said.

NCB busted a rave party aboard the Mumbai-Goa cruise ship Cordelia Cruises Empress | PTI

2021-10-03T10:45:48+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 03 Oct 2021, Updated: 03 Oct 2021 10:45 am

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday has arrested around 10 persons after conducting  a raid on a passenger cruise ship and busting a rave party onboard where drugs were being used, an official  confirmed on Sunday.

Maintaining anonymity, the official confirmed that the list of detainees also includeed some who are linked to a celebrity or a high-profile person.

Based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team, led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, had raided the Goa-bound cruise ship on Saturday evening and recovered drugs from some of the passengers, the official said.

"The agency has detained 8 to 10 persons. They were brought to the NCB office in south Mumbai and questioned till early morning," he said.

Talking to reporters at the entrance of the NCB office, Wankhede said, "We have intercepted some persons and their investigation is on. It will be premature to say anything as of now."
When asked about the names of the detained persons linked to a celebrity, he refused to comment.

(With PTI Inputs)

