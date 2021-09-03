Kashmir Likely To Get Back Mobile Telephony Services, Fixed Line Internet On Friday night

September 05, 2021
Following demise of the separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, mobile services, except on BSNL's postpaid, were snapped across the valley on Wednesday night as a pre-emptive measure.

Outlook Web Desk 03 September 2021, Last Updated at 8:58 pm
Representational Image
PTI
outlookindia.com
2021-09-03T20:58:18+05:30

Resumption of the mobile telephony services and fixed line Internet across all telecom service providers is likely to take place in Kashmir valley at 10 pm on Friday as the situation remains peaceful and under control, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said.

Following demise of the hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani,  mobile services, except on BSNL's postpaid, were snapped across the valley on Wednesday night as a pre-emptive measure.

The list of barred connectivities included mobile Internet and internet on fixed lines, except for BSNL's Broadband and Bharat Fiber.

"So far, situation remained peaceful and under control. Thanks for public's cooperation in maintaining law and order. Mobile service (voice call) and broadband of all TSPs shall open from today evening at 10pm," the IGP said in a tweet on Kashmir Zone Police's handle.

(With PTI Inputs)

Outlook Web Desk Syed Ali Shah Geelani Srinagar Telephone Service Internet Service Jammu and Kashmir BSNL National

Outlook Videos