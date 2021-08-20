August 20, 2021
Illegal Mining Induced Landslide Kills One In HP's Mandi, One Injured

57-year-old Nand Lal died around 11 am in a landslide caused by illegal sand mining in his Fhirnu village in Karsog tehsil.

Outlook Web Desk 20 August 2021, Last Updated at 4:11 pm
A landslide triggered by illegal sand mining in Himachal's Mandi district on Friday killed a 57-year-old man and injured another, a state disaster management official said.

According to the official's statement, Nand Lal died around 11 am in a landslide caused by illegal sand mining in his Fhirnu village in Karsog tehsil.

Another man, Ram Krishan, who hails from Tewan village, also sustained injuries in the incident, the official said.

Krishan was shifted to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital in Shimla, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

