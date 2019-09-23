﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  For Abrogating Article 370, PM Modi Seeks Standing Ovation At 'Howdy, Modi!'

For Abrogating Article 370, PM Modi Seeks Standing Ovation At 'Howdy, Modi!'

Modi asked people to give a standing ovation to the Indian parliamentarians for Parliament's nod to repeal Article 370 provisions.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
For Abrogating Article 370, PM Modi Seeks Standing Ovation At 'Howdy, Modi!'
PM Modi with US President Donald Trump at 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston.
For Abrogating Article 370, PM Modi Seeks Standing Ovation At 'Howdy, Modi!'
outlookindia.com
2019-09-23T10:29:22+0530

Time for a decisive battle against terrorism has come, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he defended revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Addressing over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the 'Howdy, Modi' event here, he said India has given farewell to Article 370, which allowed terrorism and separatism to rear its head in Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi asked people to give standing ovation to the Indian parliamentarians for Parliament's nod to repeal Article 370 provisions.

"India's decision on Article 370 has troubled some people, who can't handle their country, who support terrorism," the prime minister said.

"Where do you find conspirators of 9/11 and 26/11 terror attacks," Modi said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

"Time for decisive battle against terrorism," he said.

Modi also praised India's democracy and said Indians are working day and night to realise its goal of new India.

"India is seeing new history and chemistry being made and witnessing new Indo-US synergy," he said.

"Our many languages are identity of our liberal and democratic society. Diversity is basis of our democracy," the prime minister said.

He said the recent elections showcased the Indian democracy's greatness across the world.

He said 61 crore people, twice US population, voted in the elections.

"India working day and night to realise its goal of new India; we are challenging and changing ourself," Modi said.

(PTI)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Texas Howdy Modi Article 370 abrogation Jammu and kashmir National
Next Story : Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh Visit Tihar Jail To Meet Chidambaram
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters