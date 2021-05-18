Delhi, Bengal, Kerala… How To Apply For E-Pass In These States; Step-By-Step Guide Here

Despite the decline in Covid-19 cases and positivity rate, several states and Union Territories including Maharashtra and Delhi have extended lockdown. Several restrictions related to the movement of people have also been announced. While a certain section of people, especially those involved in providing essential services have been exempted, those who do not fall under essential service categories like doctors, nurses, police, government employees, food delivery, etc. will have to apply for the e-pass for an inter-state and intra-state trip.

To apply for an e-pass, an Aadhaar card or Voter ID, PAN Card, address proof, vehicle license, employment ID, and medical prescriptions are needed.

E-Pass in Maharashtra: How to Apply

You can apply for the e-pass at https://covid19.mhpolice.in/registration.

Fill in the form with the required details.

Hit Submit.

An e-pass Reference Number will be issued

You can use that number to check whether you have got the e-pass or not.

E-pass in Kerala: Steps to Apply

Visit https://pass.bsafe.kerala.gov.in/

Key in the name, date of birth, address, vehicle number, vehicle type, co-passenger name (only one co-passenger is allowed), travel starting point, destination, travel date, time, purpose, return date, time, mobile number, identity card type, identity card number and residing police district as required.

Once your application is approved, you will get the pass on your mobile phone.

E-Pass in Bengal: Step-by-Step Guide to Apply

Visit coronapass.kolkatapolice.org

A new page will open

Click on ‘I Agree’ checkbox

A new page will open

Select ‘Individual’ or Organization’ as per requirement.

Key in all the details—name, address of the destination, details of the vehicle, the reason for commuting, etc.

Then tick the checkbox that reads ‘I shall not operate/commute in the containment zones’.

Upload your photo identity proof and required documents.

Submit the application.

You will get the QR code-enabled e-pass in your e-mail or through SMS.

Download the e-pass.

How To Apply For An E-pass In Karnataka?

Login to the Seva Sindhu Official portal— sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on apply E pass link.

A new tab will open

-Fill in all information

Upload required documents and mention the purpose for which you need an e-pass.

Submit the form and download your e-pass.

E-Pass in Uttar Pradesh: How to Apply

Visit the official website – rahat.up.nic.in

Go to the e-pass portal

Click on ‘Apply e-pass’

Enter the required details to generate an OTP

Fill the registration form

The application will be reviewed by the administration.

Once approved, you will get an SMS with the link to the online pass.

For movement within the state, the sub-divisional magistrate will issue the e-pass.

For those traveling out of the state, the Additional District Magistrate will issue an e-pass.

How to Apply For An E-Pass in Delhi?

Login to epass.jantasamvad.org

Select your preferred language

Now, select ‘e-pass for travel during curfew’ and click on Submit.

Fill the form

Upload your identification proof.

Once your application will be approved, you will receive an SMS.

Download the E-Pass or you can take a print out.

E-Pass in Tamil Nadu: Step-by-step Guide to Apply

Visit https://tnepass.tnega.org/#/user/pass, —official website by the Tamil Nadu government

Register yourself before filling the form.

Enter your mobile number and the captcha to receive an OTP.

You will be directed to a page where there are options to apply for e-pass for travel via road (private vehicles) and air for both individuals and groups, business round trip, guest workers from other states and commercial establishments, industries, businesses, traders, and financial companies.

Once you have selected the type of e-pass that you require, you need to fill in necessary details such as your name, address (home and destination), range of travel (inter-district/inter-state), duration of travel, number of passengers, vehicle details, ID proof, the reason for travel, etc. You will need to furnish the required documents for the travel, such as medical records in case of a medical emergency or wedding invitation if the journey is for a wedding.

Once the details are filled in, verification will be done. Both documents and ID proof have to be submitted.

Once they are confirmed, the e-pass will be processed.

To avail of the e-pass, you need to furnish your Aadhar Card or Voter ID, PAN Card, address proof, vehicle license, and employment ID.

