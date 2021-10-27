Covid-19: Gurugram's High-Rise Housing Societies Become Hotspots Amid Post-Festival Spike

High-rise buildings complexes may be a breeding ground for Covid-19, as analysis of the surge in cases in Gurugram post-festive season reveals.

The ongoing festive month of October has once again led to a spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital region with districts like Gurgaon recording 151 fresh cases in October so far as opposed to the150 cases logged in September. And according to reports, a large percentage of the cases came from high-rise residential complexes or societies.

As many as 45 per cent of the cases recorded in Gurugram in October came from high-rise complexes. Out of the 139 people who were reported Covid-positive till October 21, 63 were from such colonies.

According to reports, Tigra and Chandralok areas of the district have been identified as hotspots which together logged 43 of the 139 cases till October 21.

Cramped spaces leading to infection?

High-rise apartments and gated societies have a propensity toward becoming Covid-19 clusters.

Earlier in October, reports from Mumbai suggested that a majority of the positive covid-19 cases were coming from high-rise, often gated societies. The city has implemented a strict policy of sealing off floors or buildings that have positive Covid-19 cases to contain the spread of the virus.

According to health officials, the cramped spaces in high-rise flats and building complexes could indeed positively affect the spread of Covid-19. In such cases, maintaining proper Covid-19 protocols like wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, handwashing and getting vaccinated against Covid-19 may be key to avoid catching the infection, especially during festivals when public interactions are at the maximum.