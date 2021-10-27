Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19: Gurugram's High-Rise Housing Societies Become Hotspots Amid Post-Festival Spike

The ongoing festive month of October led to a spike in Covid-19 cases in the NCR with districts like Gurugram recording 151 fresh cases in October so far as opposed to the150 cases logged in September.

Covid-19: Gurugram's High-Rise Housing Societies Become Hotspots Amid Post-Festival Spike
High-rise buildings become Covid-19 hotspots in Gurugram | Image for representation | PTI

Trending

Covid-19: Gurugram's High-Rise Housing Societies Become Hotspots Amid Post-Festival Spike
outlookindia.com
2021-10-27T12:51:29+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 12:51 pm

High-rise buildings complexes may be a breeding ground for Covid-19, as analysis of the surge in cases in Gurugram post-festive season reveals.

The ongoing festive month of October has once again led to a spike in Covid-19 cases in the national capital region with districts like Gurgaon recording 151 fresh cases in October so far as opposed to the150 cases logged in September. And according to reports, a large percentage of the cases came from high-rise residential complexes or societies.

As many as 45 per cent of the cases recorded in Gurugram in October came from high-rise complexes. Out of the 139 people who were reported Covid-positive till October 21, 63 were from such colonies.

Related Stories

100 Crore Vaccine Shots Prove Strength Of 'Sabka Prayas': PM Modi On 'Mann Ki Baat'

Covid-19: Centre Stresses On 'Utmost Precautions' As States Gear For Diwali Celebrations

According to reports, Tigra and Chandralok areas of the district have been identified as hotspots which together logged 43 of the 139 cases till October 21. 

Cramped spaces leading to infection?

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

High-rise apartments and gated societies have a propensity toward becoming Covid-19 clusters.

Earlier in October, reports from Mumbai suggested that a majority of the positive covid-19 cases were coming from high-rise, often gated societies. The city has implemented a strict policy of sealing off floors or buildings that have positive Covid-19 cases to contain the spread of the virus.

According to health officials, the cramped spaces in high-rise flats and building complexes could indeed positively affect the spread of Covid-19. In such cases, maintaining proper Covid-19 protocols like wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, handwashing and getting vaccinated against Covid-19 may be key to avoid catching the infection, especially during festivals when public interactions are at the maximum. 

Tags

Outlook Web Desk COVID-19 Coronavirus National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Covid-19: Post-Durga Puja Surge In Cases Leaves West Bengal Authorities Alarmed

Kerala Makes Registration Mandatory For Adventure Tourism Activities

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya To Hold Meeting With States' Counterparts, Covid-19 Key Issue

Ayodhya Included In Delhi Govt’s 'Mukhya Mantri Teerath Yatra Yojna': Arvind Kejriwal

Explainer | All You Need To Know About PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission

Pegasus Probe | SC Appoints Expert Committee To Investigate, Says 'Important To Protect Right To Privacy'

Active Covid-19 Cases Stand At 242-Day Low, 13,451 New Infections Logged Yesterday In India

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

Advertisement

More from India

AY.4.2 Covid-19 Variant Detected In Karnataka, Health Minister Says Not To Panic

AY.4.2 Covid-19 Variant Detected In Karnataka, Health Minister Says Not To Panic

Pegasus Row: SC To Pronounce Its Verdict On Pleas Seeking Independent Probe Today

Pegasus Row: SC To Pronounce Its Verdict On Pleas Seeking Independent Probe Today

Himachal Pradesh: Massive Fire At Malana Village In Kullu Leaves Dozens Of Homes Reduced To Ash

Himachal Pradesh: Massive Fire At Malana Village In Kullu Leaves Dozens Of Homes Reduced To Ash

Diwali 2021: US Lawmakers, Biden Govt Officials Join Indian Community To Celebrate 'Festival of Lights'

Diwali 2021: US Lawmakers, Biden Govt Officials Join Indian Community To Celebrate 'Festival of Lights'

Read More from Outlook

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Outlook Web Desk / Stressing on the right to privacy, CJI Ramana said it was incumbent upon the Centre to seriously consider the use of such a technology.

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Ashwani Sharma / https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/india-news-do-they-want-me-to-become-sati-pratibha-singh-on-carrying-forward-virbhadra-singhs-legacy-ahead-of-mandi-bypolls/398916

T20 World Cup, Live: Moeen's Double Strike Shakes Bangladesh Early

T20 World Cup, Live: Moeen's Double Strike Shakes Bangladesh Early

Koushik Paul / Follow live updates and cricket scores of Bangladesh vs England, ICC Men's T20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi.

LIVE | Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Bombay High Court To Resume Bail Hearing Today Afternoon

LIVE | Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Bombay High Court To Resume Bail Hearing Today Afternoon

Outlook Web Bureau / The HC is hearing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail petition in connection with his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3.

Advertisement